ONE Fight Night 39: Bokang Masunyane drops back to strawweight for Japanese contender test

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 8, 2025
Bokang Masunyane

Bokang Masunyane faces Ryohei Kurosawa in strawweight MMA at ONE Fight Night 39 on Friday, January 24, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The #3-ranked contender spent his last appearance testing himself at flyweight. That experiment against Sanzhar Zakirov revealed improved ground skills but ended with a decision loss after three hard rounds. Now Masunyane drops back down where his blinding speed and explosive athleticism have always played best.

His 4-2 strawweight run includes a 37-second head kick knockout of former title challenger Rene Catalan that announced his arrival as a legitimate threat. That finishing ability separated him from the division’s grinders and put him on the map.

Kurosawa represents the kind of challenge that either confirms rankings or destroys them. The 32-year-old Japanese veteran carries a 20-4 record and once ruled as Pancrase Strawweight Champion before ONE came calling.

Ryohei Kurosawa earned his spot through ONE Friday Fights dominance

The Japanese contender arrived at ONE Friday Fights riding a five-fight winning streak with four finishes inside two rounds. His September debut against Jayson Miralpez showed exactly why the matchmakers took notice.

Kurosawa dominated across three rounds using crisp striking paired with sharp submission instincts to earn a unanimous decision. The Filipino standout couldn’t solve the puzzle. And now Masunyane gets the same test with championship implications hanging overhead.

Joshua Pacio holds the strawweight throne. But this fight could determine who’s next in line or whether Kurosawa crashes the rankings conversation entirely. The winner moves forward with momentum. The loser slides backward in a stacked division that doesn’t forgive many mistakes.

Masunyane needs this win to erase the flyweight stumble and prove he belongs at the top of 125 pounds. Kurosawa needs it to show his Japanese success translates against elite global competition.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Bokang Masunyane ONE Championship

Related

Panpayak

Thai legend Panpayak Jitmuangnon headlines ONE Friday Fights 136 against Chinese knockout artist

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 8, 2025
Aliff Sor Dechapan
ONE Championship

Aliff Sor Dechapan proves he belongs at the top: "Prajanchai, I hope you're ready for me"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 7, 2025

Aliff Sor Dechapan outworked Ramadan Ondash across three rounds at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 6, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to walk away with a win and shot at gold.

Diogo Reis
ONE Championship

Diogo Reis envisions dominant reign after upcoming title clash at ONE Fight Night 38: "The beginning of everything"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 5, 2025

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu phenom Diogo Reis faces Japan’s Daiki Yonekura for the vacant ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The bout brings together two master technicians in a duel that promises urgency, invention, and danger under ONE’s aggressive submission rule set.

Ramadan Ondash
ONE Championship

Three under the radar fights you can't miss at ONE Fight Night 38

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 4, 2025

Fabricio Andrade defends his belt in the main event. Submission grappling legends collide on the undercard. But some of the night’s best action might come from fights nobody’s talking about.

Marcelo Garcia
ONE Championship

Marcelo Garcia reveals why he wanted to face Lachlan Giles: "I want to test myself"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 4, 2025

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend Marcelo Garcia faces Australian innovator Lachlan Giles in lightweight submission grappling at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai

ONE Fight Night 39 to feature two pivotal Thai vs. Russian bouts

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 3, 2025
Phetjeeja
Phetjeeja

Phetjeeja returns to former gym for Muay Thai comeback: "We took care of each other"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 3, 2025

ONE Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Phetjeeja faces Martyna Dominczak in atomweight Muay Thai action at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu
ONE Championship

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu recaps experience filming Netflix's Physical: Asia: "Truly amazing"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 2, 2025

Mongolian Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu challenges reigning ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Fabricio Andrade. This happens at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The #4-ranked divisional contender enters beaming with confidence after his appearance on Netflix reality competition series “Physical: Asia” introduced him to a massive global audience.

Shadow
ONE Championship

Two changes announced in ONE Fight Night 38 card shuffle

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 1, 2025

Third-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender Shadow Singha Mawynn will now face ISKA Kickboxing World Champion Enzo Kartoum at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The featherweight Muay Thai clash replaces Shadow’s originally scheduled rematch with Mohamed Younes Rabah, who withdrew due to illness.

Fabricio Andrade
ONE Championship

Fabricio Andrade reflects on life after becoming ONE World Champion: "Hard to believe that everything came out right"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 1, 2025

ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Fabricio Andrade defends his title against #4-ranked Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Nearly three years into his reign, the 28-year-old Brazilian says he’s no longer driven by the desperation that once pushed him through poverty, struggle, and years of sacrifice.