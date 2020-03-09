VIDEO | SBG Ireland fighters, Pitbull brothers have confrontation at Bellator press conference

On Monday, Bellator MMA held a press conference featuring a host of the stars of its upcoming shows — including the “Pitbull” brothers Patricio and Patricky Freire and several fighters from the famed SBG Ireland camp, such as James Gallagher, Pedro Carvalho and Peter Queally.

Things nearly got physical between these two groups at the culmination of this press conference.

See the near altercation between the two parties below (via Mike Pendleton on Twitter).

Team SBG Ireland and Pitbull Brothers need to be separated following today’s showcase. pic.twitter.com/ElptWkmoa0 — Mike Pendleton (@MP2310) March 9, 2020

This is not the first evidence of the growing rivalry between the two teams, and it certainly won’t be the last as Patricio Freire and SBG Ireland’s Pedro Carvalho are set to fight at Bellator 241 this Friday, and Patricky Freire and Queally are expected to scrap at Bellator Dublin this October.

Queally and Patricky had plenty to say about each other at Monday’s Bellator event.

Shortly after their Bellator Dublin fight was announced, the SBG Ireland fighter promised “cartoon level violence that’s inevitable,” while Freire called Queally “a guy who deserves a big beating,” (via MMA Fighting).

Patricio Freire also chimed in, taking a shot at the whole gym, vowing to “straight blast you harder than a dolly through a bus glass window.”

This comment from Freire is, of course, a reference to the time Conor McGregor—the biggest name to emerge from SBG Ireland—hurled a dolly through the window of a bus carrying multiple UFC fighters.

What do you think of this tense confrontation between Patricky and Patricio Freire and SBG Ireland fighters Peter Queally and James Gallagher? What do you think will come of this heated Bellator rivalry?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/9/2020.