Dillon Danis targets Khabib Nurmagomedov training partner Islam Makhachev

The beef between Team Conor McGregor and Team Khabib Nurmagomedov is seemingly alive and well. Nearly a year removed from McGregor and Nurmagomedov’s October, 2018 fight, which the latter won by submission, members of their respective entourages are still trading shots. The latest to do so is McGregor stablemate Dillon Danis, who called for a fight with Nurmagomedov training partner Islam Makhachev on Twitter.

one day this fight needs to happen 🖕🏻 pic.twitter.com/NhYKvibBLN — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 26, 2019

“One day this fight needs to happen,” Danis wrote in a Tweet that included a photo of himself and Makhachev.

After Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov fought at UFC 229, the violence spilled out of the cage, as Nurmagomedov leapt into the crowd to attack Dillon Danis. Danis and Nurmagomedov were promptly separated, but both ultimately received suspensions and fines for their roles in this post-fight frenzy.

Islam Makhachev was also involved in this chaotic scene, tussling with the vanquished McGregor inside the cage as Danis and Nurmagomedov brawled outside it. He too received a fine and suspension.

Makhachev will return to the UFC’s Octagon at UFC 242 on September 7 in Abu Dhabi — a card that will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier. He’ll be taking on Davi Ramos.

Dillon Danis, meanwhile, is currently under contract with Bellator. The decorated Brazilian jiu jitsu specialist has gone 2-0 under the Bellator banner, tapping Kyle Walker and Max Humphrey in his first two mixed martial arts bouts. He does not currently have a fight scheduled.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/26/2019.