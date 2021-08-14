Bellator 264 Results: Gegard Mousasi defeats John Salter via TKO (Video)

Bellator Middleweight Champion Gegard Mousasi met the “Salty Dog” in the headliner of tonight’s Bellator 264 event.

Mousasi (47-7-2) is one of the most dominant fighters on the Bellator roster to date. The Middleweight champion is 5-1 with the promotion and coming off a massive win over former welterweight champion Douglas Lima back in 2020.

Meanwhile, John “Salty Dog” Salter is 10-1 in his last 11, including 3 in a row, setting the 36 year old up for this meeting with the champion. Salter stands at 18-4 as a professional.

As round one opened, the two touch gloves and we are under way in the main event of Bellator 264. Gegard Mousasi is first to open the striking, and closes the distance. It is Salter that lands a strong takedown after an initial stuff from the champ, Salter would control the remainder of the round on the ground.

In round two, Mousasi stalks the challenger, landing at will in the first few minutes of the round. In the midst of relentless pressure, Salter finds an opening to return the champion to the ground via takedown. With under a minute remaining, Mousasi brings the fight to the clinch, and finishes the round landing viscous ground and pound as the bell rings.

Nearing the championship rounds, the two meet again in the middle of the cage. Salter seeming a bit tired, Gegard Mousasi stuffs a takedown and continues to stalk John Salter. The champ stuffs a blatant takedown and begins massive strikes on the ground. As Mousasi continues to dominate position, the referee (Dan Mirgiliata) watches closely, and decides it is time to step in. Mousasi defends his belt, finishing Salter in round three.

Gegard Mousasi retains the Bellator Middleweight Championship! 🏆 #Bellator264pic.twitter.com/sQqRiwaBtV — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 14, 2021

Gegard Mousasi retains the gold, and while speaking with “Big” John McCarthey, Bellator’s next challenger Austin Vanderford (11-0) stepped in the cage for a staredown with the champion (via Bellator on Twitter).