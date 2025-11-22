Arman Tsarukyan says he would fight Ilia Topuria in January if he secures a win at UFC Qatar

Arman Tsarukyan would be open to fighting the reigning UFC lightweight champion at the start of 2026, if offered, should he earn a win at this weekend’s UFC Fight Night. Tsarukyan will take on Dan Hooker in the headline of UFC Qatar, which takes place on November 22nd.

Ilia Topuria has already been rumored multiple times to be fighting in January as the UFC begins a new media rights deal with Paramount. Names like Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje have been put out as potential options for Topruia. But the man who had to pull out last minute from his 155-pound title bid this January seems to want to make good on the lightweight title opportunity in January 2026.

Explaining why he doesn’t want to wait between contests coming up with this being his first fight since besting Charles Oliveira on points at UFC 300 in April of last year, Tsarukyan said [via MMA Fighting],

“If I perform very well [against Hooker] and the UFC said, ‘Can you fight in January?’ I’ll take that fight right away…It means everything for me. If I lose, I’ll lose everything. If I win, I win everything as well. So this is like a title fight for me. It’s five rounds, main event, and this fight, I must win and I get my title fight. It’s an important fight for me, and that’s why I’m focused. I’m very focused on this fight.”

Arman Tsarukyan lands head butt on Dan Hooker before UFC Qatar bout

Arman Tsarukyan got inordinately physical at the pre-fight weigh in faceoff when he connected with a head butt on Dan Hooker. Prior to the two men being locked inside the cage against one another this Saturday at UFC Qatar, Tsarukyan landed the cranium-based strike with onstage security intervening before a large brawl could escalate with the two lightweight main event fighters exchanging words after the incident.

While the strike was clearly not anything with ample force behind it, an impression clearly was made and even more gas has been throw on the proverbial fire ahead of this potential UFC lightweight title eliminator over the weekend.

