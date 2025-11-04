WATCH: UFC legend Antonio Rogerio Nogueira flattens influencer in exhibition boxing return

MMA legend Antonio Rogerio Nogueira continued his run in exhibition boxing with a brutal knockout over a fitness influencer.

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira is still fighting at age 49, years removed from his legendary victories in PRIDE over the likes of Kazushi Sakuraba and Alistair Overeem. Despite being years past his physical prime, Nogueira still presents a tough out for some combatants in MMA and boxing.

Nogueira parted ways with the UFC following a split decision defeat to Shogun Rua in July 2020. He’s lost five of his last seven MMA fights, including knockout defeats to Ryan Spann and Ryan Bader.

Last Saturday in Sao Paulo, Nogueira continued to prove his detractors wrong as he scored a brutal knockout over fitness influencer Rey Physique at Fight Music Show 7.

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira puts on a laughable beatdown on influencer Rey Physique

Nogueira wasted little time imposing his will on Physique, dropping the popular influencer four times. The UFC legend sealed the win with a nasty left hook to counter a few clean shots from his opponent.

Watch Nogueira secure the knockout victory below.

UFC legend, Lil Nog put a beating on fitness influencer, Rey Physique🥊 📺 @FightMusicShow #FMS7 | LIVE NOW | Worldwide on TrillerTV+ ex. Brazil pic.twitter.com/PvmUCMx3CJ — TrillerTV (@Triller_TV) November 2, 2025

Nogueira earned his first exhibition boxing victory earlier this year, defeating Fabio Tadala by second-round knockout. His lone professional boxing win came in January 2022, defeating Leonardo Augusto Guimaraes by unanimous decision.

Nogueira is one of several UFC legends to successfully make the move to boxing in recent years. Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman, two-time UFC rivals, will clash in a trilogy in the ring later this year.

Nate Diaz earned his first professional boxing win last year over former BMF foe Jorge Masvidal, after a loss to Jake Paul in his debut. Former UFC title challenger Darren Till has become one of Misfits Boxing’s biggest stars since his MMA departure.