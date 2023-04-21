search
Amanda Nunes

Amanda Nunes shoots down Julianna Pena’s retirement claims ahead of UFC 289

By Susan Cox - April 21, 2023
Julianna Pena Amanda Nunes

Amanda Nunes is shooting down Julianna Peña’s retirement claims ahead of UFC 289.

UFC 289: Nunes vs. Peña 3 is taking place on Saturday, June 10th at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The trilogy fight will see Nunes (22-5 MMA) and Peña (11-5 MMA) battle it out for the bantamweight title.

The ‘Lioness’ is the current champion after defeating Peña by unanimous decision last July at UFC 277.

The two originally met at UFC 269 in December of 2021, where it was Peña who submitted Nunes at 3:26 of round 2 to claim the bantamweight crown. Amanda Nunes was listed as a heavy favorite to retain her bantamweight belt but Peña shocked the crowd by defeating the 34-year-old reining title holder.

The question on everyone’s mind is can Peña defeat Nunes a second time at UFC 289.

It was during a recent interview with ESPN’s Aaron Bronsteter that Nunes and Peña spoke about their history, the upcoming trilogy bout and retirement.

Nunes is assuring everyone that she will be coming away with the belt.

Peña is claiming that Nunes is likely considering retirement in order to spend more time with her family saying:

“It’s funny she brings up the word retirement because like Dana (White) always says, if you’re talking about retiring, then you should probably think about retiring. At the end of the day, everybody is Camp Nunes and that’s fine, I have nothing but love and respect for you Amanda. We’ve shared almost 40 minutes inside the Octagon, but at the end of the day, some point it’s gotta end, and you may want to think about laying those gloves down inside the Octagon after this fight on June 10th.”

Amanda Nunes responded (h/t MMANews):

“You know I been so long in this sport, I did everything that I want. I accomplished everything, baby, you know what I mean? So, and this fight’s not gonna be my retirement fight.”

Peña, posturing, responded:

“Maybe I have to be the bad guy, but it is all coming to an end. Lets use reason and logic. How can I win this fight, I can win by knockout, in round 1, 2, 3, 4, 5.  I turned the best striker in the division into a panicked wrester.”

Apparently both Nunes and Peña are confident going into UFC 289 that they will be victorious.

Nunes is also letting everyone know, regardless of what Peña says, she is not retiring, period.

Will you be watching Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 3 on June 10th? Who are you betting on for the win?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes, TUF

Julianna Pena explains why her “back hurts” ahead of trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes at UFC 289: “From carrying this fight and from making her relevant again”

Susan Cox - April 19, 2023

Julianna Pena

Julianna Pena believes Amanda Nunes was "forced" into UFC 289 trilogy match: "She had no choice but to fight me"

Josh Evanoff - April 12, 2023

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena is happy to finally have her return booked. ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ has been out of action since her UFC 277 main event with Amanda Nunes. The bout happened […]

Julianna Pena Amanda Nunes
Julianna Pena

Amanda Nunes wasn't expecting trilogy fight with Julianna Pena but is prepared for domination: "Ready for everything"

Josh Evanoff - April 11, 2023

UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes is ready for her return. ‘The Lioness’ has been out of the cage since her rematch with Julianna Pena last July at UFC 277. In their first […]

Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes, UFC 277
Julianna Pena

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena 3 to headline UFC 289 in June

Josh Evanoff - April 7, 2023

UFC 289 in June officially now has a main event. The card is slated for the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, and is already filling out. Scheduled fights for the event include Stephen Thompson vs. […]

Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes, UFC 277
Julianna Pena

Julianna Pena hits back at critics over possible trilogy with Amanda Nunes: "They’re making Deiveson Figuieredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4 for Pete’s sake"

Josh Evanoff - December 13, 2022

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena believes a trilogy with Amanda Nunes has to be next. ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ has been out of action since her title defense against ‘The Lioness’ at UFC 277 […]

Kayla Harrison, PFL

Kayla Harrison explains respect behind callouts of Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg: "You're the best"

Josh Evanoff - November 25, 2022

Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes, UFC 277
Julianna Pena

Julianna Pena calls for trilogy match with Amanda Nunes next: "It's time for her to return the favor"

Josh Evanoff - November 4, 2022

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena still has her eyes on Amanda Nunes. ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ has been out of action since her rematch with ‘The Lioness’ in July. Their first fight six months […]

Cris Cyborg
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Cris Cyborg explains why she takes issue with fans calling Amanda Nunes the GOAT of women’s MMA

Susan Cox - November 1, 2022

Cris Cyborg is explaining why she takes issue with fans calling Amanda Nunes the GOAT of women’s MMA. Amanda Nunes (22-5 MMA), currently holds both the UFC featherweight and bantamweight titles. Nunes most recently avenged […]

Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes, UFC 277
Julianna Pena

Julianna Pena says Amanda Nunes "outsmarted" her in rematch but vows to "not miss" in a potential trilogy: "I’m getting my belt back"

Cole Shelton - October 8, 2022

Julianna Pena is confident she will get a trilogy match with Amanda Nunes her next time out. Pena and Nunes first met in the co-main event of UFC 269 with ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ pulling off […]

UFC 277, Amanda Nunes, Julianna Pena
Julianna Pena

Julianna Pena calls for trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes: "She doesn't touch me next time"

Fernando Quiles - August 7, 2022

Julianna Pena wants to share the Octagon with Amanda Nunes again. Back in Dec. 2021, Pena stunned the MMA world when she submitted Nunes to become the new UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion. Their rematch played […]