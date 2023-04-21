Amanda Nunes shoots down Julianna Pena’s retirement claims ahead of UFC 289

Amanda Nunes is shooting down Julianna Peña’s retirement claims ahead of UFC 289.

UFC 289: Nunes vs. Peña 3 is taking place on Saturday, June 10th at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The trilogy fight will see Nunes (22-5 MMA) and Peña (11-5 MMA) battle it out for the bantamweight title.

The ‘Lioness’ is the current champion after defeating Peña by unanimous decision last July at UFC 277.

The two originally met at UFC 269 in December of 2021, where it was Peña who submitted Nunes at 3:26 of round 2 to claim the bantamweight crown. Amanda Nunes was listed as a heavy favorite to retain her bantamweight belt but Peña shocked the crowd by defeating the 34-year-old reining title holder.

The question on everyone’s mind is can Peña defeat Nunes a second time at UFC 289.

It was during a recent interview with ESPN’s Aaron Bronsteter that Nunes and Peña spoke about their history, the upcoming trilogy bout and retirement.

Nunes is assuring everyone that she will be coming away with the belt.

Peña is claiming that Nunes is likely considering retirement in order to spend more time with her family saying:

“It’s funny she brings up the word retirement because like Dana (White) always says, if you’re talking about retiring, then you should probably think about retiring. At the end of the day, everybody is Camp Nunes and that’s fine, I have nothing but love and respect for you Amanda. We’ve shared almost 40 minutes inside the Octagon, but at the end of the day, some point it’s gotta end, and you may want to think about laying those gloves down inside the Octagon after this fight on June 10th.”

Amanda Nunes responded (h/t MMANews):

“You know I been so long in this sport, I did everything that I want. I accomplished everything, baby, you know what I mean? So, and this fight’s not gonna be my retirement fight.”

Peña, posturing, responded:

“Maybe I have to be the bad guy, but it is all coming to an end. Lets use reason and logic. How can I win this fight, I can win by knockout, in round 1, 2, 3, 4, 5. I turned the best striker in the division into a panicked wrester.”

Apparently both Nunes and Peña are confident going into UFC 289 that they will be victorious.

Nunes is also letting everyone know, regardless of what Peña says, she is not retiring, period.

Will you be watching Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 3 on June 10th? Who are you betting on for the win?

