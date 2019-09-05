Aljamain Sterling sends message to ‘Dominick Snooze’

Aljamain Sterling has heard that Dominick Cruz could potentially be next for UFC bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo, and as the division’s top contender, he’s not happy about potentially being skipped over.

“The Funk Master” Sterling is ranked No. 2 in the bantamweight division. He has proven himself as a top bantamweight contender by winning his four most recent fights including his last performance, a unanimous decision win over Pedro Munhoz.

The only bantamweight fighter ranked above Sterling is Marlon Moraes, who lost to Cejudo at UFC 238 earlier this year. As a result, Sterling is hot on the heels of the bantamweight champion, and is looking for a title shot. Unfortunately for him, Cejudo recently called for a fight with Cruz.

“Anyways kids I have been thinking, Daddy’s been having really tough fights lately,” Cejudo said in a video posted to Instagram, pretending to read a story to his title belts. “This last year and a half, he has fought Demetrious Johnson the greatest of all time: beat him. TJ Dillashaw, the greatest bantamweight of all time: beat him. He also beat the killer in Marlon Moraes. Daddy wants an easy fight, kids. I want someone I can break, I want somebody brittle, I want somebody easy.”

According Cruz, the UFC is interested in making this fight with Cejudo.

“I think UFC is pretty interested in booking us,” Cruz said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show (via MMA Mania). “You have to look at what’s been done. I set the most records in this division, first-ever to hold the title here. I had it for the longest time of anybody in the division and the people that I beat to get to the title, I didn’t have an easy road.

“And not to mention my own setbacks that I’ve had on top of that.”

For Sterling, who feels he’s earned a title shot, this is not good news. He recently took to Twitter to share his disappointment. He also challenged Cruz to an interim title fight.

Fuck all this Dominick Snooze bullshit! Win a motherfucking fight first before trying to cut the line! I worked my ass off while you sat your flat-ass butt behind a desk. Take a number and join the damn queue or step up and fight me for the interim belt if you want that smoke! 💯 https://t.co/157HiLZG17 — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) September 5, 2019

“F**k all this Dominick Snooze bulls**t! Win a motherf**ing fight first before trying to cut the line! I worked my ass off while you sat your flat-ass butt behind a desk. Take a number and join the damn queue or step up and fight me for the interim belt if you want that smoke!” – Aljamain Sterling on Twitter.

Who do you think should be next for Henry Cejudo? Dominick Cruz, Aljamain Sterling, or somebody else?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/4/2019.