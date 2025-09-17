VIDEO | Alessandro Costa sliced his toe open after getting it stuck in the Octagon at Noche UFC

By Curtis Calhoun - September 17, 2025
Alessandro Costa enters the Octagon for his fight against Alden Coria at Noche UFC, opposite a graphic, blurred image of Costa's toe injury

UFC flyweight Alessandro Costa suffered more than a loss in his fight at Noche UFC last Saturday.

Flyweights Alessandro Costa and Alden Coria treated fight fans to one of the best bouts of the night at Noche UFC last Saturday in San Antonio. It was a back-and-forth battle for as long as the fight lasted, before Coria finished Costa with punches just 47 seconds into Round 3.

It was a disappointing loss for Costa after an impressive win over Kevin Borjas in May 2024. He was supposed to return on multiple occasions over the last year before withdrawing due to injuries.

Midway through his fight with Coria, Costa was seen repeatedly looking down at his feet, to the confusion of the UFC broadcasting team. It later came to the surface that Costa sliced his foot open after getting it stuck in the fence midway through the fight.

VIDEO | Alessandro Costa suffered nasty toe injury in Noche UFC defeat

Check out Costa’s brutal injury below. (Warning: GRAPHIC)


As of this writing, it’s uncertain how long Costa will need to recover from his foot injury. He was making his first Octagon appearance in 16 months.

Meanwhile, it was a standout win for Coria in his UFC debut. Before signing with the UFC earlier this year, Coria was considered a top flyweight prospect through his decorated tenure with Fury FC.

Noche UFC featured plenty of highlight-reel moments, including Diego Lopes’s TKO victory over Jean Silva in the main event. Lopes made a strong case for another featherweight title shot after his loss to Alexander Volkanovski for the then-vacant title earlier this year.

David Martinez handed Rob Font a shocking defeat, and Rafa Garcia defeated Jared Gordon by TKO.

The next UFC card takes place on September 27th at UFC Perth, featuring a light heavyweight main event between Dominick Reyes and Carlos Ulberg.

Alessandro Costa UFC

