Van Damme next fight?
Van Damme last fight?
Van Damme lost his last fight against
Fabio Abreu by
Submission on
Jun. 26, 2011 at
AFT - Adventure Fighters Tournament.
Is Van Damme retired?
Van Damme last fought
Fabio Abreu 10 years 10 months and 26 days ago, and should be considered retired.
Should I bet on Van Damme?
Where is Van Damme from?
Van Damme is from Brazil.
Has Van Damme ever been knocked out?
Van Damme has never lost via KO/TKO. he has also never loss by way of submission.
How long has Van Damme been fighting?
Van Damme has been fighting for a period of and , his first fight was on Jun. 26, 2011 at AFT - Adventure Fighters Tournament. He has accumalated roughly 5 minutes and 0 seconds of professional combat.