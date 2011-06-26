x
x
advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Van Damme Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 0-0-0

Van Damme was born Jean-Claude Camille François Van Varenberg, on 18 October 1960, in Berchem-Sainte-Agathe, Brussels, Belgium, the son of Eliana and Eugène Van Varenberg, who was an accountant and florist. His father is from Brussels and bilingual, and his mother is Flemish (Dutch-speaking). Van Damme was brought up Roman Catholic. His paternal grandmother was Jewish.

Last Fight: Fabio Abreu
Age: 2021
Height
Weight
Nick Name: N/A
Nationality: Brazil
Association: Noguchi
0 Wins
KO / TKO
0
0%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
0
0%
0 Loss
KO / TKO
0
0%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
0
0%

Wiki Stats

Style Karate, Kickboxing, Muay Thai, Taekwondo
Team Team Goetz
Trainer Claude Goetz Dominique Valera
Rank   2nd Dan Black Belt in Shōtōkan Karate
Years active 1976–1982 (martial arts) 1979–present (acting)
Spouse María Rodríguez ​ ​(m. 1980; div. 1984)​ Cynthia Derderian ​ ​(m. 1985; div. 1986)​ Gladys Portugues ​ ​(m. 1987; div. 1992)​ ​ ​(m. 1999)​ Darcy LaPier ​ ​(m. 1994; div. 1997)​
Children 3

Social Media

Twitter
Instagram

FAQ's

Van Damme next fight?
N/A
Van Damme last fight?
Van Damme lost his last fight against Fabio Abreu by Submission on Jun. 26, 2011 at AFT - Adventure Fighters Tournament.
Is Van Damme retired?
Van Damme last fought Fabio Abreu 10 years 10 months and 26 days ago, and should be considered retired.
Should I bet on Van Damme?
N/A
Where is Van Damme from?
Van Damme is from Brazil.
Has Van Damme ever been knocked out?
Van Damme has never lost via KO/TKO. he has also never loss by way of submission.
How long has Van Damme been fighting?
Van Damme has been fighting for a period of and , his first fight was on Jun. 26, 2011 at AFT - Adventure Fighters Tournament. He has accumalated roughly 5 minutes and 0 seconds of professional combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Fabio Abreu
Amateur Fight 		AFT - Adventure Fighters Tournament
Jun/26/2011 		Submission 2 0:00
bj penn logo
BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.
© 2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy