Tyrone Spong Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 2-1-0

Tyrone Spong was born in Suriname. In 1990 at the age of five, he moved to the Netherlands with his family. Growing up in the Bijlmermeer neighborhood of Amsterdam, he was often involved in street fighting and began training in kickboxing at the age of thirteen, under the guidance of Lucien Carbin. After getting his "ass whooped" in his first day of training, he was motivated to improve. He had his first match at fifteen and won by first-round knockout. Some of his early sparring partners included Alistair and Valentijn Overeem, and Gilbert Yvel.

Last Fight: Sergei Kharitonov
Age: 36
Height 6'2"
Weight 205 lbs
Nick Name: "King of the Ring"
Nationality: Suriname
Association: Sanford MMA
2 Wins
KO / TKO
1
50%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
1
50%
1 Loss
KO / TKO
1
100%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
0
0%

Wiki Stats

Reach 74 in (190 cm)
Style Muay Thai, Boxing
Stance Orthodox
Team Sanford MMA Blackzilians (2011–2016) Team Mr. Perfect (2009–2011) Fighting Factory Carbin (2001–2009)
Trainer Henri Hooft Ernesto Hoost Lucien Carbin
Years active 2001–2014 (Kickboxing) 2012–2013, 2021-present (MMA) 2015–present (Boxing)

FAQ's

Tyrone Spong next fight?
N/A
Tyrone Spong last fight?
Tyrone Spong lost their last fight against Sergei Kharitonov by TKO (Punches) on Jan. 28, 2022 at EFC 44 - Eagle FC 44: Spong vs. Kharitonov.
Is Tyrone Spong retired?
Tyrone Spong last fought Sergei Kharitonov 3 months and 5 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is Tyrone Spong from?
Tyrone Spong is from Paramaribo, Suriname.
Has Tyrone Spong ever been knocked out?
Tyrone Spong has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat TKO (Punches) from Sergei Kharitonov on Jan. 28, 2022 at EFC 44 - Eagle FC 44: Spong vs. Kharitonov
How long has Tyrone Spong been fighting?
Tyrone Spong has been fighting for a period of 9 years 2 months and 25 days, their first fight was on Nov. 03, 2012 at WSOF 1 - Arlovski vs. Cole. They have accumalated roughly 26 minutes and 10 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Sergei Kharitonov EFC 44 - Eagle FC 44: Spong vs. Kharitonov
Jan/28/2022 		TKO (Punches) Andrew Glenn 2 2:55
win Angel DeAnda WSOF 4 - Spong vs. DeAnda
Aug/10/2013 		Decision (Unanimous) Jason McCoy 3 5:00
win Travis Bartlett WSOF 1 - Arlovski vs. Cole
Nov/03/2012 		KO (Punch) Steve Mazzagatti 1 3:15
