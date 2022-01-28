Tyrone Spong next fight?
N/A
Tyrone Spong last fight?
Tyrone Spong lost their last fight against
Sergei Kharitonov by
TKO (Punches) on
Jan. 28, 2022 at
EFC 44 - Eagle FC 44: Spong vs. Kharitonov.
Is Tyrone Spong retired?
Tyrone Spong last fought
Sergei Kharitonov 3 months and 5 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is Tyrone Spong from?
Tyrone Spong is from Paramaribo, Suriname.
Has Tyrone Spong ever been knocked out?
Tyrone Spong has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat TKO (Punches) from Sergei Kharitonov on Jan. 28, 2022 at EFC 44 - Eagle FC 44: Spong vs. Kharitonov
How long has Tyrone Spong been fighting?
Tyrone Spong has been fighting for a period of 9 years 2 months and 25 days, their first fight was on Nov. 03, 2012 at WSOF 1 - Arlovski vs. Cole. They have accumalated roughly 26 minutes and 10 seconds of combat.