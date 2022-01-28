Tyrone Spong Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 2-1-0

FAQ's

Tyrone Spong next fight? N/A

Tyrone Spong last fight? Tyrone Spong lost their last fight against Sergei Kharitonov by TKO (Punches) on Jan. 28, 2022 at EFC 44 - Eagle FC 44: Spong vs. Kharitonov.

Is Tyrone Spong retired? Tyrone Spong last fought Sergei Kharitonov 3 months and 5 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Tyrone Spong from? Tyrone Spong is from Paramaribo, Suriname.

Has Tyrone Spong ever been knocked out? Tyrone Spong has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat TKO (Punches) from Sergei Kharitonov on Jan. 28, 2022 at EFC 44 - Eagle FC 44: Spong vs. Kharitonov