Joey Beltran Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 18-15-0 NC(1)

FAQ's

Joey Beltran next fight? N/A

Joey Beltran last fight? Joey Beltran won their last fight against Dmitry Tebekin by Decision (Unanimous) on Aug. 14, 2019 at League S-70 - Plotforma Cup 2019.

Is Joey Beltran retired? Joey Beltran last fought Dmitry Tebekin 2 years 8 months and 19 days ago, and should be considered inactive.

Where is Joey Beltran from? Joey Beltran is from San Diego, California, United States.

Has Joey Beltran ever been knocked out? Joey Beltran has lost 5 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Punches) from Alessio Sakara on Dec. 10, 2016 at Bellator 168 - Sakara vs. Beltran