|Last Fight:
|Dmitry Tebekin
|Age:
|40
|Height
|6'1"
|Weight
|205 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"The Mexicutioner"
|Nationality:
|United States
|Association:
|Blackline
|Reach
|75 in (191 cm)
|Stance
|Orthodox
|Team
|North County Fight Club / Blackline Fight Group (2006–2012) Alliance MMA (2010–2017)
|Rank
|Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
|Years active
|2007–present
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|win
|Dmitry Tebekin
|League S-70 - Plotforma Cup 2019
Aug/14/2019
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Valentin Tarasov
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Sergei Kharitonov
|RCC - Russian Cagefighting Championship
Feb/25/2018
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Jan Vobornik
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Alessio Sakara
|Bellator 168 - Sakara vs. Beltran
Dec/10/2016
|TKO (Punches)
|Kevin MacDonald
|1
|1:20
|loss
|Chase Gormley
|Bellator 155 - Carvalho vs. Manhoef
May/20/2016
|Decision (Split)
|Tom Supnet
|3
|5:00
|win
|Lamont Stafford
|C3 Fights - Beltran vs. Stafford
Dec/05/2015
|TKO (Punches)
|Anthony Macias
|1
|4:14
|loss
|Kendall Grove
|Bellator 143 - Warren vs. Davis
Sep/25/2015
|TKO (Punches)
|Kerry Hatley
|3
|2:27
|win
|Brian Rogers
|Bellator 136 - Brooks vs. Jansen
Apr/10/2015
|Decision (Majority)
|Mike Beltran
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Emanuel Newton
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 124
Sep/12/2014
|KO (Spinning Backfist)
|Rob Hinds
|3
|3:07
|win
|Vladimir Matyushenko
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 116
Apr/11/2014
|Submission (North-South Choke)
|Jason Herzog
|3
|3:06
|loss
|Quinton Jackson
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 108
Nov/15/2013
|TKO (Punches)
|Dan Miragliotta
|1
|4:59
|loss
|Fabio Maldonado
|UFC Fight Night 29 - Maia vs. Shields
Oct/09/2013
|Decision (Split)
|Mario Yamasaki
|3
|5:00
|NC
|Igor Pokrajac
|UFC on FX 6 - Sotiropoulos vs. Pearson
Dec/15/2012
|No Contest (Overturned by Promoter)
|John Sharp
|3
|5:00
|loss
|James Te Huna
|UFC on Fuel TV 4 - Munoz vs. Weidman
Jul/11/2012
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Jason McCoy
|3
|5:00
|win
|Anton Talamantes
|C3 Fights - Great Plains Showdown
Apr/28/2012
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Anthony Macias
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Lavar Johnson
|UFC on Fox 2 - Evans vs. Davis
Jan/28/2012
|KO (Punches)
|Rob Madrigal
|1
|4:24
|loss
|Stipe Miocic
|UFC 136 - Edgar vs. Maynard 3
Oct/08/2011
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Josh Rosenthal
|3
|5:00
|win
|Aaron Rosa
|UFC 131 - Dos Santos vs. Carwin
Jun/11/2011
|TKO (Punches)
|Jerin Valel
|3
|1:26
|loss
|Pat Barry
|UFC Fight Night 23 - Fight for the Troops 2
Jan/22/2011
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Mario Yamasaki
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Matt Mitrione
|UFC 119 - Mir vs. Cro Cop
Sep/25/2010
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Herb Dean
|3
|5:00
|win
|Tim Hague
|UFC 113 - Machida vs. Shogun 2
May/08/2010
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Mario Yamasaki
|3
|5:00
|win
|Rolles Gracie
|UFC 109 - Relentless
Feb/06/2010
|TKO (Punches)
|Herb Dean
|2
|1:31
|win
|Houston Alexander
|5150 Combat League / Xtreme Fighting League - New Year's Revolution
Jan/16/2010
|TKO (Punches)
|2
|3:49
|loss
|Tony Lopez
|KOTC - Distorted
Oct/01/2009
|Decision (Unanimous)
|5
|5:00
|win
|Tracy Willis
|5150 Combat League - Rumble at the Rally
Jun/27/2009
|TKO (Punches and Elbows)
|Kevin Nix
|1
|3:33
|win
|Wes Combs
|KOTC - Legends
Jun/06/2009
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|0:25
|win
|Sherman Pendergarst
|BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 5
May/01/2009
|TKO (Punches)
|Greg Franklin
|1
|2:24
|win
|Jacob Browy
|Gladiator Challenge - Warriors
Feb/04/2009
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|1:20
|win
|Wes Fenton
|TC 32 - Total Combat 32
Oct/02/2008
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|2:15
|loss
|Tony Lopez
|KOTC - Opposing Force
May/15/2008
|Submission (Kimura)
|1
|3:15
|win
|Phil Friedman
|TC 28 - Total Combat 28
Apr/26/2008
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|0:50
|win
|Ray Seraile
|TC 25 - Fight Club
Dec/15/2007
|TKO (Punches)
|2
|0:56
|win
|Antonio Velarde
|TC 21 - Total Combat 21
Jun/08/2007
|Submission (Kimura)
|Josh Rosenthal
|1
|2:35
|win
|Paul Ingrassia
|TC 20 - Total Combat 20
Apr/13/2007
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|2:54
|loss
|Yohan Banks
|Strikeforce - Young Guns
Feb/10/2007
|Decision (Unanimous)
|3
|3:00