Joey Beltran Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 18-15-0 NC(1)

Beltran was born in Oceanside, California and raised in Carlsbad, California by a single mother.[citation needed] Beltran began boxing when he was 10 years old, and also was involved in street fighting from a young age. Beltran also began wrestling in middle school and was talented, but was initially not allowed to compete outside of practice because of poor grades. Beltran continued wrestling at Carlsbad High School during his sophomore year and picked up his grades, going on to compete on the varsity team as a Heavyweight for all three years and also became involved in Greco-Roman Wrestling. Beltran originally attended the University of Hawaii at Manoa before dropping out and then being introduced to mixed martial arts. Beltran moved back to California, attending Palomar College and continuing with mixed martial arts. When he began training, Beltran weighed 300 lbs.

Last Fight: Dmitry Tebekin
Age: 40
Height 6'1"
Weight 205 lbs
Nick Name: "The Mexicutioner"
Nationality: United States
Association: Blackline
18 Wins
KO / TKO
12
66%
Submission
2
11%
Decisions
4
22%
15 Losses
KO / TKO
5
33%
Submission
1
6%
Decisions
9
60%

Wiki Stats

Reach 75 in (191 cm)
Stance Orthodox
Team North County Fight Club / Blackline Fight Group (2006–2012) Alliance MMA (2010–2017)
Rank Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Years active 2007–present

FAQ's

Joey Beltran next fight?
N/A
Joey Beltran last fight?
Joey Beltran won their last fight against Dmitry Tebekin by Decision (Unanimous) on Aug. 14, 2019 at League S-70 - Plotforma Cup 2019.
Is Joey Beltran retired?
Joey Beltran last fought Dmitry Tebekin 2 years 8 months and 19 days ago, and should be considered inactive.
Where is Joey Beltran from?
Joey Beltran is from San Diego, California, United States.
Has Joey Beltran ever been knocked out?
Joey Beltran has lost 5 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Punches) from Alessio Sakara on Dec. 10, 2016 at Bellator 168 - Sakara vs. Beltran
How long has Joey Beltran been fighting?
Joey Beltran has been fighting for a period of 12 years 6 months and 4 days, their first fight was on Feb. 10, 2007 at Strikeforce - Young Guns. They have accumalated roughly 5 hours, 23 minutes and 50 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
win Dmitry Tebekin League S-70 - Plotforma Cup 2019
Aug/14/2019 		Decision (Unanimous) Valentin Tarasov 3 5:00
loss Sergei Kharitonov RCC - Russian Cagefighting Championship
Feb/25/2018 		Decision (Unanimous) Jan Vobornik 3 5:00
loss Alessio Sakara Bellator 168 - Sakara vs. Beltran
Dec/10/2016 		TKO (Punches) Kevin MacDonald 1 1:20
loss Chase Gormley Bellator 155 - Carvalho vs. Manhoef
May/20/2016 		Decision (Split) Tom Supnet 3 5:00
win Lamont Stafford C3 Fights - Beltran vs. Stafford
Dec/05/2015 		TKO (Punches) Anthony Macias 1 4:14
loss Kendall Grove Bellator 143 - Warren vs. Davis
Sep/25/2015 		TKO (Punches) Kerry Hatley 3 2:27
win Brian Rogers Bellator 136 - Brooks vs. Jansen
Apr/10/2015 		Decision (Majority) Mike Beltran 3 5:00
loss Emanuel Newton Bellator MMA - Bellator 124
Sep/12/2014 		KO (Spinning Backfist) Rob Hinds 3 3:07
win Vladimir Matyushenko Bellator MMA - Bellator 116
Apr/11/2014 		Submission (North-South Choke) Jason Herzog 3 3:06
loss Quinton Jackson Bellator MMA - Bellator 108
Nov/15/2013 		TKO (Punches) Dan Miragliotta 1 4:59
loss Fabio Maldonado UFC Fight Night 29 - Maia vs. Shields
Oct/09/2013 		Decision (Split) Mario Yamasaki 3 5:00
NC Igor Pokrajac UFC on FX 6 - Sotiropoulos vs. Pearson
Dec/15/2012 		No Contest (Overturned by Promoter) John Sharp 3 5:00
loss James Te Huna UFC on Fuel TV 4 - Munoz vs. Weidman
Jul/11/2012 		Decision (Unanimous) Jason McCoy 3 5:00
win Anton Talamantes C3 Fights - Great Plains Showdown
Apr/28/2012 		Decision (Unanimous) Anthony Macias 3 5:00
loss Lavar Johnson UFC on Fox 2 - Evans vs. Davis
Jan/28/2012 		KO (Punches) Rob Madrigal 1 4:24
loss Stipe Miocic UFC 136 - Edgar vs. Maynard 3
Oct/08/2011 		Decision (Unanimous) Josh Rosenthal 3 5:00
win Aaron Rosa UFC 131 - Dos Santos vs. Carwin
Jun/11/2011 		TKO (Punches) Jerin Valel 3 1:26
loss Pat Barry UFC Fight Night 23 - Fight for the Troops 2
Jan/22/2011 		Decision (Unanimous) Mario Yamasaki 3 5:00
loss Matt Mitrione UFC 119 - Mir vs. Cro Cop
Sep/25/2010 		Decision (Unanimous) Herb Dean 3 5:00
win Tim Hague UFC 113 - Machida vs. Shogun 2
May/08/2010 		Decision (Unanimous) Mario Yamasaki 3 5:00
win Rolles Gracie UFC 109 - Relentless
Feb/06/2010 		TKO (Punches) Herb Dean 2 1:31
win Houston Alexander 5150 Combat League / Xtreme Fighting League - New Year's Revolution
Jan/16/2010 		TKO (Punches) 2 3:49
loss Tony Lopez KOTC - Distorted
Oct/01/2009 		Decision (Unanimous) 5 5:00
win Tracy Willis 5150 Combat League - Rumble at the Rally
Jun/27/2009 		TKO (Punches and Elbows) Kevin Nix 1 3:33
win Wes Combs KOTC - Legends
Jun/06/2009 		TKO (Punches) 1 0:25
win Sherman Pendergarst BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 5
May/01/2009 		TKO (Punches) Greg Franklin 1 2:24
win Jacob Browy Gladiator Challenge - Warriors
Feb/04/2009 		TKO (Punches) 1 1:20
win Wes Fenton TC 32 - Total Combat 32
Oct/02/2008 		TKO (Punches) 1 2:15
loss Tony Lopez KOTC - Opposing Force
May/15/2008 		Submission (Kimura) 1 3:15
win Phil Friedman TC 28 - Total Combat 28
Apr/26/2008 		TKO (Punches) 1 0:50
win Ray Seraile TC 25 - Fight Club
Dec/15/2007 		TKO (Punches) 2 0:56
win Antonio Velarde TC 21 - Total Combat 21
Jun/08/2007 		Submission (Kimura) Josh Rosenthal 1 2:35
win Paul Ingrassia TC 20 - Total Combat 20
Apr/13/2007 		TKO (Punches) 1 2:54
loss Yohan Banks Strikeforce - Young Guns
Feb/10/2007 		Decision (Unanimous) 3 3:00
