Aleksander Emelianenko Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 28-9-1

FAQ's

Aleksander Emelianenko next fight? N/A

Aleksander Emelianenko last fight? Aleksander Emelianenko lost their last fight against Marcio Santos by Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke)Pavel Sekretaryov on Nov. 27, 2021 at AMC - Fight Nights 106: Head of the Komi Republic Cup.

Is Aleksander Emelianenko retired? Aleksander Emelianenko last fought Marcio Santos 5 months and 8 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Aleksander Emelianenko from? Aleksander Emelianenko is from Stary Oskol, Belgorod, Russia.

Has Aleksander Emelianenko ever been knocked out? Aleksander Emelianenko has lost 5 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Punches) from Magomed Ismailov on Jul. 24, 2020 at ACA 107 - Absolute Championship Akhmat