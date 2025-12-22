Promoter explains why he’s glad Jake Paul lost to Anthony Joshua: ‘I know that may sound harsh’

Nakisa Bidarian, the CEO of Most Valuable Promotions, admits he’s glad Jake Paul lost to Anthony Joshua.

Paul was taking on Joshua on Friday night in a massive step-up in competition and a highly anticipated. Early on, Paul did have some success as he was able to use his footwork and speed to avoid the power shots from Joshua.

However, as the fight went on, Paul began to tire out, and Joshua started to land big shots en route to a sixth-round stoppage win. Although Paul was disappointed to lose, his partner in Bidarian believes the loss is good for the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

“He’s focused on coming back as a boxer in 2026,” Bidarian said to Ariel Helwani. “This is a sport that he loves. This is a sport that has saved him from the path he was on. In a funny way, I’m kind of glad he didn’t win, and I know that may sound harsh, but imagine if Jake Paul, five years into the sport, in reality, probably three years into the sport in terms of fighting top-level competition who are fighters, beat Anthony Joshua.

“What would be the motivation to continue to get better? To double down on your training, to grind even harder. Jake always says the best lessons or the best wins are from your losses, and I believe that happened with Tommy Fury, and I 100 percent believe that happened here.”

The fight would likely be a good learning experience for Paul, and Bidarian believes that.

Jake Paul suffered a broken jaw in loss to Anthony Joshua

Not only did Paul lose to Joshua, but he suffered a broken jaw.

Following the loss, Paul spoke in the ring and claimed he broke his jaw, which was later confirmed to be true. Although he did lose, Paul was pleased with his performance post-fight.

“I gave it my all,” Paul said. “Anthony is a great fighter, and I got my ass kicked but that what this sport is all about. But I’m going to come back and keep winning.”

Jake Paul fell to 12-2 as a pro.