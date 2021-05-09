Video | Fights broke loose in the crowd during Saturday’s Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders fight

Fights broke loose in the crowd during Saturday night’s boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders in Dallas, Texas.

Alvarez and Saunders met in the main event of Saturday’s big boxing event at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, the biggest sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic began last year, as over 73,000 people packed into the stadium to watch two of the best boxers in the world go to war. It was a very competitive match for as long as it lasted, though Alvarez was likely winning on points before the fight was stopped due to eighth-round retirement.

It was yet again another phenomenal performance by Alvarez, who continues to hang on to his spot as the No. 1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world, while Saunders lost for the first time in his career. But what a lot of people are talking about today isn’t Alvarez’s incredible performance, but rather the fights that took place in the stands while it was going on.

With many fans back at a sporting event for the first time in well over a year, and with people watching fights and drinking alcohol mixed in, there were a number of fights that broke out in the stands during the Alvarez vs. Saunders fight. Take a look at this fight below to get a sense of what was going on with the crowd on Saturday night in Dallas.

These types of in-crowd fights are unfortunately quite common at fighting events, and hopefully, no one was seriously injured during this melee. As for the fighters themselves, it will be interesting to see what is next for both Alvarez and Saunders following this bout. It would seem that Alvarez would be in line for another elite opponent, while Saunders will likely have to take a step back in his career now that he’s lost for the very first time.

