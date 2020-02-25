VIDEO | Tyson Fury got the whole club singing at his Las Vegas afterparty

Ahead of his rematch with Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury claimed that, if he won, he would “binge on cocaine and hookers” at his Las Vegas afterparty.

While it’s unlikely that drugs and prostitutes actually factored into his plans, he certainly seems to have had a wild celebration for the fight, which he won by seventh-round TKO to claim the WBC heavyweight title. The new champ, who’s never been shy to show of his pipes on the mic, even got the whole crowd in attendance singing.

TMZ Sports attended Fury’s official afterparty in Sin City, and the footage speaks for itself. See it below:

<noscript><iframe title="Tyson Fury Celebrates Epic Wilder Defeat At Vegas Nightclub | TMZ Sports" width="696" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JZYc-0cxP2Y?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have now fought twice. Their first encounter, in December of 2018, was ruled a controversial draw. In the rematch, Fury produced a far more decisive outcome.

From here, all signs point to a trilogy fight between the two rivals. That being said, if that trilogy fight doesn’t materialize, Fury has welcomed a showdown with unified heavyweight champ and fellow Brit Anthony Joshua.

“The spoils of war have just happened,” Fury said post-fight (via The Guardian). “I need to enjoy this victory and Deontay will need time to recover from the fight, but I’m almost sure that he will take a rematch because he’s a dynamite puncher. At any time he can take somebody out. With that danger, then you’re always in a fight. I’m pretty sure we’ll run it back again if he wants to. But if he doesn’t want to, these are my promoters and whatever they want to do, I’m happy with. Whoever’s next will get the same treatment, that’s for sure.”

What do you think is next for Tyson Fury after his recent win over Deontay Wilder? Let us known in the comments section down below.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/25/2020.