Joe Rogan explains how Tyson Fury adjusted his fighting style to beat Deontay Wilder

UFC commentator Joe Rogan, like most members of the combat sports community, was very impressed by Tyson Fury’s dominant win over Deontay Wilder last Saturday.

During a recent episode of his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan explained to his guest Owen Smith how Fury adjusted his typical fighting style to author such a dominant victory over his rival.

Ordinarily, Rogan reminded, Fury favors a “sophisticated,” technical approach to boxing that relies heavily on movement, feints and volume.

“Tyson Fury fights on his toes with a lot of head movement,” Rogan said of Fury’s usual style. “It makes it very difficult to figure out what he’s doing.

“He’s a very technical, really sophisticated boxer.”

Rogan continued, outlining a lesson that Fury learned in the 12th round of his first fight with Wilder, which went down in late 2018: The American doesn’t perform well when he’s pressured.

“He said he figured out in the first fight — in the 12th round, he started backing Deontay up — Deontay can’t fight backing up,” Rogan said. “Deontay is a guy who pushes forward, and he’s got this ridiculous power. Everybody’s scared of his power, so everybody’s moving all the time. Fury realized in the 12th round after Deontay knocked him down, almost knocked him out, he got up and started chasing Deontay, and Deontay fought sloppy. He said he looked awkward.”

Fury then applied this lesson in his recent rematch with Wilder, pushing the pace from the get-go.

“[Fury] realized for this fight, he had to fight a different way,” Rogan explained. “To shock Deontay, he had to come at Deontay full-blast, get in his face from the jump, and that’s exactly what he did.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/26/2020.