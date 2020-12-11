Anthony Joshua, Kubrat Pulev have heated staredown at weigh-ins

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev had a very heated face-off at the weigh-ins for their Saturday night heavyweight title fight.

The pair came face-to-face on Friday morning, and from the looks of it, things very nearly got physical well before they enter the ring together. See it below:

The final Anthony Joshua & Kubrat Pulev face-to-face got HEATED pic.twitter.com/s4JI7CX90e — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 11, 2020

“I would have clapped him on his jaw there and then!” Anthony Joshua wasn’t having any of Kubrat Pulev’s antics. (via @SkySportsBoxing) pic.twitter.com/9Y0is88zRJ — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 11, 2020

“A lot was said up there,” promoter Eddie Hearn said after Joshua and Pulev came face-to-face (via Bad Left Hook). “[Pulev] kept saying, ‘I’ll beat you tomorrow, you’re nothing, I’m better than you,’ and AJ bit, he said, ‘Who have you beaten?’ And Pulev said, ‘I will end you tomorrow, I will end you.’ But Pulev said, ‘You know what, I respect you,’ and that calmed it down, but he went, ‘I will beat you, and I’m better than you, and tomorrow I will end you.’”

Joshua and Pulev will collide at The SSE Arena in Wembley with Joshua’s WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles on the line. Ahead of the fight, Joshua has promised a dynamic fight.

“I’ve been punched by the strongest people many times and I’m still here today,” Joshua said, forecasting his fight with the Bulgarian bruiser (via SkySports). “That never changed me, so when I took a little loss to [Andy] Ruiz, I don’t think that’s enough to change someone like me.

“I’ve got a lot of character,” Joshua added. “Every fighter trains hard, but it’s the character that separates us, and I feel like I’ve got a lot of character. I’ll be keen to stand there.

“I’m definitely going to get hit and he’s going to get hit as well, so it will be the last man standing.”

