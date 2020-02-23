Paul Felder considering retirement following UFC Auckland loss to Dan Hooker

UFC lightweight contender Paul Felder said he is considering retirement following a split decision loss to Dan Hooker in the main event of UFC Auckland.

Felder lost a razor-thin split decision in a battle between the No. 6 and No. 7 ranked lightweights on the UFC roster. In his post-fight interview with UFC commentator Dan Hardy, Felder hinted that retirement could be looming for the 35-year-old “Irish Dragon.”

Here’s what Felder said.

“I knew it was close. I feel like I hurt him a lot in the fight but he got the takedowns. He was smart. He busted me up pretty good,” Felder said.

“That might be it for me. I got a four-year-old at home that misses me every time I go away like this. I don’t know.”

Hooker was also asked to comment on the possibility of Felder retiring and this is what he said.

“It’s an honor man. He’s a tough son-of-a-gun man, I enjoyed myself. Thank you,” Hooker said.

Fighters once say things in the heat of the moment that they later change their minds about. Although Felder was obviously disappointed after losing a super-close fight, he may change his mind after going home and speaking to his family about what to do next.

The one thing to keep in mind about Felder is that if he retires he has a contingency plan since he works as one of the UFC’s color commentators as well. Not every fighter has another job in MMA to fall back on if their fighting career ends, so Felder is in a different situation than most.

If this is the end of Felder, MMA fans will be sure to remember him as one of the most exciting lightweights in the sport over the last five or six years.

