Tito Ortiz reacts to boxing match with Anderson Silva: “I’ve been working extensively on my boxing over the past 10 years”

Tito Ortiz reacted to his boxing match with Anderson Silva, saying that “I’ve been working extensively on my boxing over the past 10 years.”

Coming out of left field, the Ortiz vs. Silva boxing match was officially announced on Wednesday by Triller. It will take place on September 11 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, and will be a 195lbs professional boxing match set for eight rounds or less. The main event of the card features former UFC champion Vitor Belfort against Oscar de la Hoya. With the addition of Ortiz vs. Silva, this is expected to be one of Triller’s biggest boxing events to date, one that features a number of combat sports legends.

Taking to his social media following the official announcement of the Ortiz vs. Silva boxing match, “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” reacted to the news of him fighting “The Spider.”

IT’S OFFICIAL!!! September 11th at the Staples Center live on PPV @Triller “Battle of the Legends” I’ve been work extensively on my boxing over the past 10 years. Excited to showcase my skills against one of the greatest MMA fighters @spiderAndersonSilva in a boxing match. I always put on a show!! I’m definitely looking for blood. #boxing #9/11 #patriot #titoortiz #andersonsilva #loganpaul #jakepaul

This will mark Ortiz’s first foray into the boxing ring, while for Silva this will be his fourth professional boxing match, having previously racked up a 2-1 record in the sport. In Silva’s last fight back in June, he defeated boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by split decision. It was an impressive performance by Silva, who at age 46 still showed off his trademark head movement and reflexes in the fight. As for Ortiz, he is also 46 and is coming off of three straight wins in MMA, though he will be making his professional boxing debut here.

Do you think Tito Ortiz has a chance to defeat Anderson Silva in boxing?