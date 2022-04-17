Conor Benn remains undefeated after second-round TKO victory over Chris van Heerden (Video)

Conor Benn continues to handle business inside the ring.

Benn was in action this past Saturday (April 16) against Chris van Heerden. The action took place inside Manchester Arena. This one didn’t last long as Benn stopped van Heerden in the second round. With the victory, Benn’s pro boxing record is now 21-0 and he’s moving closer to fighting elite talent.

After the fight, Benn discussed how he’s been able to be successful in each of his fights up to this point (via ESPN).

“I keep subbing them. Southpaw, orthodox … I deal with them,” Benn said. “If you want British domestics, we will have [Kell] Brook or [Amir] Khan, if not we will push on for the world titles. I will leave the matchmaking to the promoters, I will just iron them out.”

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn said it’s about time that Conor Benn gets some tougher competition.

“When you demolish opposition like that you have to make big jumps,” Hearn said. “Now we have to step up the opposition. Now it’s time for more of the serious players.”

It’s easy to see why Hearn is itching to get Benn some higher profile fights. Benn has been emerging as a star in England and if he can keep putting on stellar performances, his stock will continue to rise.

Benn has beaten the likes of former WBO Champion Chris Algieri, Adrián Granados, Sebastian Formella, and now van Heerden. He’s also developed a reputation for being a finisher as he’s scored 14 wins by knockout or TKO.

As Benn mentioned in his post-fight interview, he’s got his eyes set on Amir Khan or Kell Brook. If he can’t get either of those fights, then he’ll be looking to get whatever brings him closer to a world title shot.