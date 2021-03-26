SNL star Pete Davidson rounds out commentary team for Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren match

Triller isn’t messing around when it comes to the commentary team for Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren. Adding to the list of stars is Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson.

Already set to have a plethora of entertainment acts taking place throughout the April 17 event, it was announced on Thursday (h/t MMA Junkie) that the commentary team was finalized. Joining the likes of Snoop Dogg, Al Bernstein, Mike Coppinger, and Ray Flores will be Pete Davidson, Taylor Hill, Mario Lopez, Dixie D’Amelio, and Charli D’Amelio.

“Viewers on April 17 will be immersed into a world unlike anything they could imagine – a true movie-like experience that reinvents the great sport of boxing by taking them into the ring in ways they’ve never seen before, and also deep into the behind-the-scenes action with our fighters and musical performers as it unfolds in real-time,” Emmy-winning filmmaker Bert Marcus stated. “We’re thrilled to have Pete, Mario, Taylor, Dixie, and Charli as well as Snoop, Ray, Al, and Mike as our incredible commentating team to lead people through the action. They will be unapologetically themselves, creating a vibe that is culturally savvy, raw, and unexpected.”

Initially bursting onto the acting scene for his comedy work with SNL, Pete Davidson further boosted his superstardom as part of the Roast of Justin Bieber in 2015. Since then, the now 27-year old has appeared in films such as Trainwreck (2015) and The King of Staten Island (2020).

As for the aforementioned non-boxing-related entertainment, fans can expect to see musical acts from Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, Major Lazer, and Mt. Westmore.

Former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight titleholder Ben Askren will go from the largest MMA platform on the planet in the UFC to a legitimate entertainment spectacle – and he’s facing a YouTuber. Who would have thought?