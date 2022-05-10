Mike Tyson won’t face criminal charges for plane attack

Mike Tyson will not be charged for assaulting a man on an airplane.

On April 20, a video went viral that showed Tyson repeatedly punching a man in the face on an airplane. The video showed the man bugging Tyson and his reps say had alleged the man threw a water bottle at him and annoyed him repeatedly prior to the attack. An attorney for the man, meanwhile, had argued no bottle was thrown -and blamed the incident on his client being “overly excited.”

There was talk of Tyson potentially facing multiple criminal charges but the San Mateo County District Attorney revealed that no charges would be filed due to: “the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson.” The news was first reported by TMZ Sports.

The DA also claims neither party wanted to go to court and that will be the case as no charges have been filed.

“We thank San Mateo District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe, the San Mateo County Sheriff, and all law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation for their careful, diligent, and professional work,” said Tyson’s attorneys, David Z. Chesnoff, Richard A. Schonfeld and Martin A. Sabelli.

Mike Tyson made his return to the boxing ring in November of 2020 as he fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout. It marked his first fight since 2005 when he suffered back-to-back stoppage losses to Kevin McBride and Danny Williams.

Tyson has since been rumored to box both the Paul brothers, but he recently came out and said it’s unlikely he will box again. In his career, he holds notable wins over Tony Tucker, Larry Holmes, Frank Bruno, and Michael Spinks among countless others.

What do you make of Mike Tyson not being charged after striking a man multiple times on an airplane?

