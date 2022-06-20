Jake Paul verbally agrees to fight Mike Tyson later this year: “We are making it happen”

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has verbally agreed to fight Mike Tyson later this year.

‘The Problem Child’ has been out of the ring since his rematch with Tyron Woodley last December. Paul moved to 2-0 in his series with ‘The Chosen One’ that night on Showtime pay-per-view. The 25-year-old viciously knocked out Woodley in the sixth round.

Following the bout, Jake Paul decided to take a brief break from the ring. However, he’s now set to return to the ring in August against an opponent to be determined. It seems that the opponent may end up being Mike Tyson.

‘Iron Mike’ recently went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss a fight between the two. Speaking about the matchup, the 55-year-old stated:

“That could be very interesting. He is skilled enough and I will give it to him because he is winning. Even if he is fighting fighters that aren’t meant to be good enough, they should still be beating him but they can’t. He is beating people that he shouldn’t really be beating so you have to give him credit. He is doing good and he is doing things that are great for boxing.”

Mike Tyson continued:

“This guy has 7 million people following him every time he fights. The champions of the world don’t have that many people following him so what he is doing for boxing is sensational. No one should be hating on him, what this kid is doing they should be following him. He is helping everybody get money so why are people mad at him?”

“Anything is possible but it has got to happen this year. It has got to happen this year.”

Now, on Twitter, Jake Paul has confirmed his interest in facing Mike Tyson. Furthermore, the 25-year-old proclaimed that the fight will happen later this year.

Thank you to the great Mike Tyson for the respect and opportunity. This year we are making it happen. pic.twitter.com/dlGQUf2EP0 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 18, 2022

“Thank you to the great Mike Tyson for the respect and opportunity. This year we are making it happen.”

What do you think about Jake Paul facing Mike Tyson? Who do you think would win that heavyweight fight? Sound off in the comments below!