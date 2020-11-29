Jake Paul discusses his fighting future after sleeping Nate Robinson with nasty KO

YouTuber and boxing star Jake Paul discussed his fighting future after sleeping Nate Robinson with a nasty KO on Saturday night.

Paul fought for the second time in a professional boxing match on the undercard of Saturday night’s blockbuster Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. legends fight. Paul picked up a quick knockout in his boxing debut earlier this year and then improved to 2-0 after knocking out Robinson in an absolutely devastating fashion. It was one of the most brutal knockouts of the year, and even though it was essentially a matchup between two celebrities, Paul showed once again that he does possess KO power.

Following the fight against Robinson, Paul spoke to the media and discussed his fighting future, saying that he believes he might be “the next Floyd (Mayweather).”

“My career goal was to do exactly what I did. To have an undeniable victory and steal the show. And prove to the boxing world, who has doubted me for the past six months, that I’m a pro boxer and I’m here to stay,” Paul said (via MMAFighting.com).

“When you put those 10-ounce gloves on me, I’m vicious, I can hit. I’m a real dog. When these MMA fighters come into the ring, they’re gonna meet ‘The Problem Child.’ They’re gonna meet me. And I’m here to make millions of dollars and sell millions of pay-per-view and I’m gonna be one of the biggest stars. I think I might just be the new Floyd.”

Clearly, Paul is confident in his skills, and after seeing Robinson’s head hit the canvas on Saturday night, you can see why he believes he has a bright future in combat sports. He does appear to be a draw from what we have seen thus far. But to go out there and compare himself to Mayweather, one of the GOATs, that may be too much.

What do you want to see Jake Paul do next?