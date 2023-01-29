Jake Paul confirms Mike Perry is the backup fighter if Tommy Fury pulls out of upcoming boxing match

Mike Perry’s wish might just come true if things once again go awry before Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are scheduled to collide.

Back in January, Paul took to social media to claim that Fury didn’t want to fight him and that it may be Perry’s lucky year. Ultimately, Paul vs. Fury has been booked for February 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With that said, it never hurts to have a plan B.

That’s exactly what is in place in the event that the headliner is in need of a change. During a press conference hyping up his fight with Fury, Paul revealed that Perry has been locked in as a replacement opponent.

🗣️ @jakepaul confirms in the London presser that @PlatinumPerry is back up incase Tommy Fury doesn’t make Saudi… LOVE THAT 💥 pic.twitter.com/i33QiD344D — Matthew Connell (@matthewconnell) January 29, 2023

Mike Perry has called for a clash with Paul on numerous occasions. “Platinum” may have let the cat out of the bag before Jake Paul made the announcement. During an interview with MMAFighting earlier this month, Perry discussed potentially being involved in February.

“I believe it was for mid-February,” Perry told MMA Fighting. “I don’t know what I can and can’t say, [because] I want it to happen, but there was supposed to be a really cool location and that intrigued me, I think it happens. If it is mid-February, I’ll be ready. I’m ready this weekend. I’m going to keep working, road work, lift some weights, eat healthy, just keep feeding myself and stay hungry. That’s me. That’s what I do.”

Perry competed at BKFC 27 in London back in August 2022. He clashed with Bellator MMA fighter Michael Page. Perry ended up winning the fight via majority decision after the bout went to the sixth round following an initial split draw.