Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley pass post-fight drug tests following boxing match

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley both passed their post-fight drug tests following their boxing match.

Ohio Athletic Commission executive director Bernie Profato told MMAFighting.com that both Paul and Woodley passed their post-fight drug tests. There was talk before the fight that the athletes wouldn’t be drug tested, which created a storm of controversy. However, both fighters ultimately agreed to post-fight drug tests and they were both able to pass them.

In addition to Paul and Woodley, Amanda Serrano, Yamileth Mercado, Charles Conwell, and Juan Carlos Rubio were all tested for banned substances, and all of them were negative.

The most important fighters on the card to get tested were, of course, the headliners Paul and Woodley. In Paul’s case, there were plenty of fingers being pointed at him heading into the fight with Woodley. For example, Tristar Gym head coach Firas Zahabi directly implicated Paul with performance-enhancing drugs, and Woodley also accused Paul of taking banned substances ahead of their fight. Ultimately, however, Paul has tested negative and there is absolutely no proof that he has used any sort of banned substances.

As far as their boxing match goes, both Paul and Woodley fought a competitive fight for eight rounds, but at the end of the allotted time, Paul was declared the winner via split decision in what was a very close fight. Ultimately, it was Paul who was more active and who had a higher work rate throughout the majority of the contest. Although Woodley did land some heavy punches on Paul during the contest, and at one moment he even knocked him into the ropes, but overall it was Paul doing slightly more and he won a split decision.

Are you surprised that Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley both passed their post-fight drug tests following their recent boxing match?