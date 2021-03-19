Frank Mir issues bold win-or-lose prediction for boxing match with Antonio Tarver: “He’s leaving on a stretcher”

Frank Mir issued a bold win-or-lose prediction for his upcoming boxing match with Antonio Tarver, saying that “he’s leaving on a stretcher.”

Mir makes his professional boxing debut on April 17 on the undercard of the Triller boxing PPV featuring Jake Paul and Ben Askren in the main event. The former UFC heavyweight champion will take on Tarver, the former boxing great who will be returning from a six-year layoff to take on Mir. It’s a big fight between the former UFC champion and the former boxing world champion, and now Mir is issuing a bold prediction about what will happen.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s Mike Heck, Mir expressed his excitement for his professional boxing debut. He knows that he’s taking on a more experienced boxer, but he’s confident that he will have a good showing in the fight. Win-or-lose, Mir says a stretcher will be involved, though he’s hoping Tarver is the one who leaves on it, not him.

“I just want to make a good showing of myself first and foremost. Look, I’m an example to my children and my children are smart. They’re phenomenal human beings, if you watch my Instagram you can see the things they’re already doing, my daughter and my sons. So I’m an example to them. When I walk out into that ring, my daughter’s gonna be in my corner. I want to make sure that when I walk out of that ring, my daughter’s proud that I’m her father,” Mir said. “Regardless of how that fight ends, I’m walking out of there with pride. Hopefully, that means me putting my fist through Tarver’s ribs and he gets carried out on a stretcher. But if it comes out with an L, he’s still probably leaving on a stretcher. I might get outpointed, but I’m making sure that everybody knows I was there.”

