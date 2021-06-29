Floyd Mayweather makes $100m boast for ‘fake fight’ with Logan Paul

They don’t call him Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather for nothing. When it comes to prizefighting, he certainly knows how to make it rain.

With just a few weeks past since his exhibition bout with Logan Paul, Mayweather has suggested that the fight made him $100 million dollars.

The boxing icon was in attendance to see Gervonta Davis knockout Mario Barrios over the weekend. It was another successful night for the 44 year old, as his protege took home the WBA super lightweight title with an 11th round knockout.

Speaking after the fight, Mayweather was filmed making his incredible boast.

“I’m the only person that can do a fake fight and get 100 million. I could do legalized sparring and get 100 M’s,” said the fifteen-time world champion.

Floyd Mayweather boasting about making $100million for his exhibition with Logan Paul after Gervonta Davis' win… [📽️ @ShowtimeBoxing] pic.twitter.com/nehjApdnUL — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 27, 2021

There’s no doubt that Mayweather’s clash with the YouTube star drew plenty of revenue. It also drew criticism – and subsequent footage being released of the 26-year-old asking his opponent to ‘take it easy,’ has done little to quell the non-believers.

Ultimately, Paul went all eight rounds with the 50-0 star, and because it was agreed that there would be no winner beforehand, Mayweather’s unblemished record was never in any danger.

Some commenters have suggested that Mayweather carried Paul through the fight, while others have claimed that the inexperienced Paul had no business even being in there with Mayweather at all.

One high-profile criticism of the fight came from Mayweather’s old rival, Manny Pacquiao.

The Senator is due a return to the ring in a blockbuster clash with unbeaten welterweight champion, Errol Spence on August 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Speaking to the Radyo Singko program Power and Play with Noli Eala in Filipino, the 42-year-old took a stab at Floyd Mayweather’s decision to face Paul.

“I’m not like other boxers who fight only for the money. They will challenge non-boxers just for the money. As for me, I want a real fight. I fight to challenge the best.”

Now that the dust has settled, how do you look back on Mayweather's infamous tussle with Paul?