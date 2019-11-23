Deontay Wilder believes Andy Ruiz Jr. will beat Anthony Joshua ‘easily’ in rematch

Deontay Wilder believes Andy Ruiz Jr. will defend his heavyweight title against Anthony Joshua on Dec. 7.

Ruiz Jr. and Joshua first fought in June where Andy Ruiz Jr. shocked the world as he TKO’d the Englishman. The win made him the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion.

According to Wilder, he says there were red flags in the first fight which is why he is picking Andy Ruiz Jr.

“My answer hasn’t changed. I really believe Andy is going to go in there and do it again,” Deontay Wilder said to SkySports Boxing. “When I look at the first fight and I see certain things as a fighter, there are certain things that a lot of red flags that alert me. If that same mindset and moment go into the second fight, Andy Ruiz is going to win that easily.”

Not only does he think Andy Ruiz Jr. will beat Anthony Joshua, but Deontay Wilder is also rooting for that to happen for one reason. Unification.

“And, you know, I prefer him to win. We are in the same stable and when he wins, we have the opportunity to unify the division. We finally have the opportunity to have one champion, one face, one name. If Joshua wins I don’t think that is going to be. He’s already stated that,” Wilder continued. “He has no interest in me and fighting. That isn’t what the fans want to hear or see. I want unification. I want one champion, one face, one name. The heavyweight division is too small to have so many champions.

“I understand lower weight classes, they can go up and down. You can have many champions. In the heavyweight division, the heavyweight division is all about the big boys, all about the power,” he added. “It is a special division… That’s why you need one champion in this sport right here and if I have another fighter willing to put his belt on the line with mine, that is what I want at the end of the day.”

