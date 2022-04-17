Report: UFC is returning to the UK in July, with Liverpool the likely location

It looks like the UFC will be returning to the UK this summer.

Whenever the UFC touches down in England, it is absolute scenes. Local fighters are often welcomed to standing ovations and it looks like the UFC wants back in sooner than later.

Al Zullino is reporting that the UFC will be making its return to the UK in July. It appears Liverpool is very much in play for the location.

BREAKING: UFC is returning to the UK in July, per sources. Location TBC, but more than likely it's going to be in Liverpool, I'm told. — Al Zullino (@phre) April 13, 2022

Retired UFC heavyweight Stefan Struve was quick to respond to the news.

I heared the UFC might be comming to Liverpool this year. I absolutely love Liverpool, I fought my way to a UFC contract in 2008 fighting for at the time the number 1 promotion in the UK, Cage Gladiators! Who can name everybody in this picture? #mma #ufc #liverpool #yesIhadhair pic.twitter.com/J24V9ci8D1 — Stefan Struve (@StefanStruve) April 13, 2022

“I heard the UFC might be coming to Liverpool this year. I absolutely love Liverpool, I fought my way to a UFC contract in 2008 fighting for at the time the number 1 promotion in the UK, Cage Gladiators! Who can name everybody in this picture?”

The UFC hasn’t been to Liverpool since May 2018. That event was headlined by a welterweight title eliminator between Darren Till and Stephen Thompson. Till ended up winning the fight via unanimous decision.

That UFC Liverpool event had an attendance of 8,520 inside Echo Arena. The live gate turned in $1.3 million.

Back in March, the UFC made its way back to England for a UFC London event headlined by Tom Aspinall vs. Alexander Volkov. Aspinall turned in a dominant performance, submitting Volkov in the opening frame.

BJPenn.com is sure to keep you posted on the details of the UFC’s reported return to England.