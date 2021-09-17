Anderson Silva vs. Floyd Mayweather is the fight to make, says coach

A boxing match pitting Anderson Silva vs. Floyd Mayweather is the fight to make, suggested Silva’s longtime boxing coach Luiz Dorea.

Silva is coming off of a first-round KO win over Tito Ortiz, this coming after a split decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. For his next fight, Silva has been connected to a number of potential opponents, including the Paul brothers. But as far as Silva’s coach Dorea goes, the fight to make isn’t Silva vs. Paul, but instead, the fight to make is Silva vs. Mayweather, as the coach told AG Fight in a new interview regarding his pupil Silva.

“We have the ‘new normal’, with the YouTuber brothers, with millions of followers, testing themselves and promoting themselves a lot. It’s a big deal. The brothers talked about him and Anderson is prepared for anyone. But I think the one fight that should happen was between Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva. One of the greatest boxing athletes against one of the greatest MMA in the world. Floyd faced Logan Paul, who doesn’t have that much experience in boxing, in an exhibition match. I think I could have a deal. These fights against YouTubers can happen too, because Anderson wants something that motivates him. We will have good news soon,” Dorea said.

“It’s my wish and his (this fight). We have great respect for Floyd Mayweather and he is one of the greatest boxing athletes in history. He tested himself against a YouTuber heavier than him, so why not Anderson Silva? It would break all pay-per-view records. We would like to do. It has everything to do.”

It will be interesting to see if Silva and Mayweather do end up fighting in a boxing match. Silva is considered one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time while Mayweather is one of the best boxers, so seeing them lock horns inside the ring would be a sight to see.

Do you agree with Luiz Dorea that Anderson Silva vs. Floyd Mayweather is the fight to make?