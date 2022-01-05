Let them bang bro! Mike Perry vs Julian Lane set for KnuckleMania

Mike Perry vs Julian Lane is set to go down at BKFC’s KnuckleMania event on February 19, BJPENN.com can reveal.

Last month at a BKFC event in Tampa, Mike Perry and Julian Lane got into a scuffle whilst Perry was attempting to conduct his commentary duties. The pair had to be separated in the crowd, leaving many to wonder whether or not a bare-knuckle showdown between the two would be the right way to resolve their issues.

Now, as per our own Chris Taylor, it’s been confirmed that BKFC is heading in precisely that direction for their upcoming KnuckleMania show next month.

This just in! Mike Perry vs Julian Lane set for #KnuckleMania on February 19 👊🏼👊🏼 #BKFC — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) January 4, 2022

This will mark the official in-ring debut of Mike Perry since signing for BKFC, although he did manage to defeat Michael Seals in a fascinating Triad Combat affair at the end of November.

Lane, meanwhile, is a seasoned veteran with BKFC and holds a 2-4 record in the promotion. His last outing came in October when he was on the losing end of a unanimous decision against David Rickels.

A lot of fans are going to laugh and joke about this contest and what kind of fight it’s going to be but in reality, this has the potential to be a lot of fun. Perry is ready to showcase what he can do inside the BKFC ring and Lane, despite being viewed by the masses as the underdog here, will want to prove that his experience can still get him over the finish line.

Will you be tuning in to see Mike Perry and Julian Lane square off for BKFC? If so, who do you think is the favourite, and will we ever see Perry compete in mixed martial arts again?