VIDEO | JUST SCRAP – Isaac Soares vs Avery Sanchis





Time for a throwback! Let’s take a trip back in time to 2015, when JUST SCRAP took over the Edith Kanaka’ole Stadium in sun-soaked Hilo, Hawaii.

In the first bout of the night, Hilo’s own Avery Sanchis took on Puna, Hawaii’s Isaac Soares. Both men were making their professional debuts.

In the end, Sanchis won this battle via guillotine choke, improving to 1-0. His next two fights also occurred under the JUST SCRAP banner, where he first defeated Sean Kelley by decision, and then came up short to Keala Tamsing via decision.

Today, after another loss and two more wins, Sanchis is 4-2. His last fight occurred in November of 2018, when he defeated Benjamin Moser by unanimous decision under the Art of War banner.

Soares, on the other hand, has not fought since he come up short to Sanchis in his pro debut.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/22/2019.