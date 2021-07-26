Video | Hector Lombard and Tyron Woodley get into heated confrontation over a girl at BKFC 19

Former UFC fighters Hector Lombard and Tyron Woodley got into a heated confrontation during Friday’s BKFC 19 event in Florida.

Lombard, a former Bellator champion and current BKFC title holder, apparently had a score to settle with the former UFC welterweight champion and decided to confront Woodley at the event.

As seen in the video below courtesy of Jason Williams on Twitter, Hector Lombard got right in the face of Tyron Woodley who appeared to be confused by the whole incident.

So I guess Tyron Woodley was trying to game Hector Lombard's girl so Hector confronted him lol pic.twitter.com/ZtsTYaLSrz — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) July 25, 2021

If you recall, Lombard was involved in a post-fight brawl at BKFC 18, this after he captured promotional gold.

Hector Lombard took to social media shortly following the conclusion of Friday’s event where he explained his decision to go after Tyron Woodley.

“After so many years, finally I got to see this clown Tyron W face to face,” Lombard wrote. “He was calling me across the ring waving etc. I asked him to come over, so he did. Once he did I wanted to slap him in the face, but I contained myself because I have respect for [BKFC president] David Feldman. But let me tell you guys how the beef started…”

Hector Lombard continued:

“A while ago I had a girlfriend and things were going really bad between us. And I had a relationship with with another girl at the gym and yes I was wrong for doing that but I’m not perfect in any shape of form. I’m not going to mention who but this clown sent me a text. Saying that while she was training she messed up her knee. And that he was really good at wrapping, that he had experience in those types of injuries etc.”

Hector Lombard continued to drill on Tyron Woodley:

“I gave him her number and I told her Tyrone says that he wants to help you, he is going to wrap your knee etc. Are you okay with that? And she says yes, No problem as long I can get better.”

“After that he was trying in her for a week and a half by bashing me telling her how come Hector is in Louisiana with his girlfriend and you’re here, that’s so wrong that no one likes Hector at the gym, so on and so on! Putting me down so he could get his d..k wet. Meanwhile he was married with 4 kids etc. pure bullshit.” Hector Lombard suggested. “Ricardo Liborio begged me to leave it alone because he would lose his family if his wife found out what happened. He lost it anyways for doing the same. I have everything on text. This clown acts like he is a street guy etc. No you’re not! lucky you and lucky me I found out you was gone! Remember when I called you and you were at the airport?? Funny how he was apologizing to me, sending me bible stories… you fake! Everything is starting to unfold…the truth is finally starting to come out!”

