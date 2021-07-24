Pros react after Rachael Ostovich defeats Paige VanZant at BKFC 19

Former UFC fighters Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich squared off for a second time in the headliner of tonight’s BKFC 19 event.

VanZant had made her highly anticipated BKFC debut earlier this year when she took on Britain Hart. Unfortunately for ’12 Gauge’ she went on to lose that contest by way of unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Rachael Ostovich was making her BKFC debut this evening, this after spending the last several years fighting in the Octagon. In her most previous effort under the UFC banner, Ostovich suffered a TKO loss to Gina Mazany.

Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich had initially collided in January of 2019, with ‘PVZ’ emerging victorious by way of submission (armbar). With that said, Ostovich was eager to settle the score in tonight’s BKFC 19 headliner.

“It’s a Fight girl summer for meeeeeee. Let’s run this back real quick. See y’all July 23rd. @bareknucklefc” – Ostovich wrote following the official news she would be fighting VanZant again, this time in BKFC.

Tonight’s Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich bare knuckle boxing match turned out to be an exciting back and forth affair. ‘PVZ’ was doing well with her output, but the Hawaiian was able to counter those shots with some big punches of her own. Headed into the fifth and final round it appeared that the contest could be even at two rounds apiece. The final two minutes were owned by Ostovich, who went on to be rewarded with a unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official BKFC 19 Result: Rachael Ostovich def. Paige VanZant by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to Ostovich defeating VanZant below:

Vanzant vs Ostovich is 🔥🔥🔥🔥 so far! — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) July 24, 2021

I would like to see Racheal roll and throw a hook when Paige throws her jab. Paige keeps dropping her right — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) July 24, 2021

The courage and toughness these two young women have shown is tremendous. @rachaelostovich and @paigevanzant are doing their thing. 3-1 Rach! Honestly this is crazy and fun 😮 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 24, 2021

Cindy Lou is holding it down in her battle with the Grinch @bareknucklefc pic.twitter.com/VOMoQypqqy — John Dodson III (@JohnDodsonMMA) July 24, 2021

I thought Ostivich won the fight pretty clearly. Why was Paige so upset that she stormed off? — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 24, 2021

Who would you like to see Rachael Ostovich fight next following her unanimous decision victory over Paige VanZant this evening at BKFC 19? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!