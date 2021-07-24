Paige VanZant issues statement following loss to Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19

Paige VanZant has issued a statement following her loss to Rachael Ostovich in tonight’s BKFC 19 headliner.

VanZant and Ostovich collide for a second time this evening, this after ‘PVZ’ had earned a submission victory in the pairs first encounter under the UFC banner in 2019.

Paige VanZant had crossed over to Bare Knuckle boxing earlier this year, but wound up having her debut spoiled at the hands of Britain Hart.

Meanwhile, Rachael Ostovich was making her BKFC debut this evening, this after spending the last several years fighting in the Octagon. In her most previous effort under the UFC banner, Ostovich suffered a TKO loss to Gina Mazany.

Tonight’s Paige VanZant vs. Rachael rematch turned out to be an exciting back and forth affair. ‘PVZ’ was doing well early on with her output, but the Hawaiian was able to storm back with some big punches of her own. Headed into the fifth and final round it appeared that the contest could be even at two rounds apiece.

However, the final two minutes were more less owned by Rachael Ostovich, who went on to be rewarded with a unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official BKFC 19 Result: Rachael Ostovich def. Paige VanZant by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

The loss marked VanZant’s second in a row under the BKFC banner, and she has now gone just 1-5 in her past six combat sports appearances overall.

Following the tough setback Paige VanZant took to social media where she addressed her fan base with the following statement.

“I will rise. I will always rise. Don’t you doubt that even for a second.” – VanZant wrote on Instagram.

What do you think will come next for Paige VanZant following tonight’s unanimous decision loss to Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!