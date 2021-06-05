Nate Diaz says ‘I’ve done more and done better than anybody’ ahead of UFC 263

Nate Diaz is set to return at UFC 263 next Saturday when he faces off with top welterweight contender Leon Edwards.

The Stockton, California-born competitor isn’t short of any confidence as per usual. Heading into the matchup with England’s “Rocky,” Diaz highlighted his experience in the sport.

“I’ve been fighting for the last 10 – 15 years,” Diaz said in his UFC 263 fight preview (h/t TheMacLife). “I’ve done it all. I’ve fought all these guys. I’ve done more and done better than anybody. Keeping it real all the way through. I’m like a triathlete, get better with age. Nobody has stayed on top as long as me, and I’m still headlining shows.

“I’m out there to show people I’ll beat the best of the best. If I’m not going to fight the biggest fight I could possibly find, I’m gonna fight the best fighter that I could possibly find.”

Nate Diaz (20-12) last fought at UFC 244 in a losing effort against Jorge Masvidal. The November 2019 clash saw the pair fight over the BMF title. It was only Diaz’s second career loss via TKO as Masvidal forced a doctor’s stoppage via cut at the end of the third round.

The former UFC lightweight title contender made a surprising return earlier that year for a 170-pound battle with Anthony Pettis. The unanimous decision win for Diaz was his first and only since March 2016 when he earned the upset submission over Conor McGregor.

Edwards vs. Diaz will be the first non-main event non-title five-round fight in UFC history. Following the bout will be the title fight rematches at middleweight and flyweight, Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori and Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno.

Despite being 1-2 in his last three outings, beating Edwards could lead to a Diaz vs. Kamaru Usman.