BKFC 18: ‘Beltran vs. Shewmaker’ Live Results and Highlights

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships returns to action this evening for BKFC 18, a ten-bout fight card headlined by Joey Beltran vs. Sam Shewmaker.

The stacked lineup, which takes place from Seminole Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, features four title fights.

In the main event of the evening, current BKFC heavyweight champion Joey Beltran will look to earn his second career title defense when he squares off with Sam Shewmaker.

The co-main event of BKFC 18 will crown a cruiserweight champion as former Bellator champion Hector Lombard squares off with fellow veteran Joe Riggs.

Also featured on tonight’s main card is a featherweight title fight between reigning champion Luis Palomino who is set to take on British standout Tyler Goodjohn.

If that wasn’t enough to get you interested, tonight’s BKFC 18 event will also crown a middleweight champion when former UFC title challenger Thiago Alves squares off with Ulysses Diaz.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

BKFC 18 Main Card (FITE TV, 10pm EST)

Joey Beltran vs. Sam Shewmaker

Hector Lombard vs. Joe Riggs

Luis Palomino vs. Tyler Goodjohn

Thiago Alves vs. Ulysses Diaz

Pearl Gonzalez vs. Charisa Sigala

BKFC 18 Prelims (FITE TV, 8pm EST)

Jake Bostwick vs. Julian Lane

Travis Thompson vs. Jarod Grant

Bruce Lutchmedial vs. Eddie Hoch

Steve Herelius vs. Juan Torres

Francesco Ricchi vs. Brian Maxwell – Ricchi def. Maxwell via TKO in Round 2

Main Card Starts off with Ricchi vs Maxwell! # BKFC18 pic.twitter.com/NVwR8UztOC — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) June 27, 2021

