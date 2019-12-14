VIDEO | Watch 4 live fights from ARES 1 in Dakar, Senegal

ARES 1, the first event from upstart promotion ARES Fighting Championship, goes down today in Dakar, Senegal.

The ARES 1 main card will air on UFC Fight Pass, but the card’s four postlims will air right here on BJPENN.com at 5:15pm ET.

ARES1 Postlims We've got four more fights for you, live from Dakar ! Posted by ARES Fighting Championship on Saturday, December 14, 2019

ARES 1 Postlims

Heavyweight: Marat Aliaskhabov (2-1-1) vs. Moussa Togola (0-0)

Featherweight: Asikerbai Jinensibieke (19-8) vs. Joanderson Sa De Brito (11-2-1)

Women’s Bantamweight: Rizlen Zouak (3-1) vs. Jamila Sandora (5-0)

Heavyweight: Matunga Djikasa (3-1) vs. Josh Parisian (10-3)

These fights will air after the ARES 1 main card, which kicked off at 2:00pm ET.

The ARES 1 fight card features a whole host of top African, European & international talent from all over the world. In the main event ‘Captain Lithuania’ Laurynas Urbonavicius (12-1) meets Brazilian UFC veteran Ildemar Alcantara (26-13) in a big light heavyweight match-up, undefeated Senegalese heavyweight wrestling champion ‘Reug Reug’ will make his much anticipated debut taking on dangerous Frenchman Sofiane Boukichou, and Taylor Lapilus, who went 3-1 in the UFC, meets top Brazilian prospect Marcos Breno in what promises to be an exciting affair.

The rest of the ARES 1 card is littered with recognizable names such as UFC veterans Lukasz Sajewski of Poland, Canada’s Jonathan Meunier, & American heavyweight Josh Parisian, Gregory Babene – who went 3-0 in Bellator, Olympian Rizlen Zouak, and undefeated Brazilian model Jamila Sandora also feature.

