World Lethwei Championship returns on August 7

World Lethwei Championship (WLC), the world’s largest Lethwei organization, has just announced the full calendar for the launch of the 2020/2021 Lethwei season—starting with an August 7 event that will mark the promotion’s return from a brief hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The WLC season will feature nine blockbuster events in seven cities across five countries, including the organization’s debuts in Japan and the USA.

“After the historic success in 2019, World Lethwei Championship has successfully driven the sport of lethwei to become the fastest growing sport in the world,” said Mr. Zay Thiha, Chairman of World Lethwei Championship. “This upcoming season will continue our efforts to develop and grow the infrastructure of lethwei globally. We are excited to hold events with our esteemed broadcast and corporate partners in Cambodia, Thailand, Japan, and the United States of America to deliver world-class lethwei content throughout multiple continents.”

FULL 2020/2021 CALENDAR

August 7, 2020 (Tentative)

Yangon, Myanmar

September 18, 2020 (Tentative)

Phnom Penh, Cambodia

November 27, 2020

Mandalay, Myanmar

January 8, 2021

Bangkok, Thailand

March 12, 2021

Yangon, Myanmar

May 1, 2021

Hpa An, Myanmar

August 6, 2021

Tokyo, Japan

November 5, 2021

TBD, USA

December 3, 2021

Mandalay, Myanmar

Lethwei, for those unfamiliar, is widely viewed as the most extreme combat sport in the world. Competitors fight without gloves. Punches, kicks, elbows, knees, and headbutts are all allowed, as are a variety of takedowns.

WLC has signed a variety of top talent over the last few years, most notably Canada’s Dave Leduc, who is far and away the most successful foreigner to compete in the ancient Burmese sport.

World Lethwei Championship events air on UFC Fight Pass in North America.