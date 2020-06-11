World Lethwei Championship returns on August 7

World Lethwei Championship (WLC), the world’s largest Lethwei organization, has just announced the full calendar for the launch of the 2020/2021 Lethwei season—starting with an August 7 event that will mark the promotion’s return from a brief hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The WLC season will feature nine blockbuster events in seven cities across five countries, including the organization’s debuts in Japan and the USA.
“After the historic success in 2019, World Lethwei Championship has successfully driven the sport of lethwei to become the fastest growing sport in the world,” said Mr. Zay Thiha, Chairman of World Lethwei Championship. “This upcoming season will continue our efforts to develop and grow the infrastructure of lethwei globally. We are excited to hold events with our esteemed broadcast and corporate partners in Cambodia, Thailand, Japan, and the United States of America to deliver world-class lethwei content throughout multiple continents.”
.@WorldLethwei returns on August 7! pic.twitter.com/pplUDlUvfI
— Tom Taylor (@TomTayMMA) June 11, 2020
FULL 2020/2021 CALENDAR
August 7, 2020 (Tentative)
Yangon, Myanmar
September 18, 2020 (Tentative)
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
November 27, 2020
Mandalay, Myanmar
January 8, 2021
Bangkok, Thailand
March 12, 2021
Yangon, Myanmar
May 1, 2021
Hpa An, Myanmar
August 6, 2021
Tokyo, Japan
November 5, 2021
TBD, USA
December 3, 2021
Mandalay, Myanmar
Lethwei, for those unfamiliar, is widely viewed as the most extreme combat sport in the world. Competitors fight without gloves. Punches, kicks, elbows, knees, and headbutts are all allowed, as are a variety of takedowns.
WLC has signed a variety of top talent over the last few years, most notably Canada’s Dave Leduc, who is far and away the most successful foreigner to compete in the ancient Burmese sport.
World Lethwei Championship events air on UFC Fight Pass in North America.