VIDEO | Massive brawl erupts in cage at MMA event in Russia

All hell broke loose at an MMA event in Russia last weekend.

The trouble occurred at the ACA Young Eagles 12 card in Cherkessk, shortly after a fight between Dzhaddal Alikbekov and Alim Gugov. The fight ended with Alikbekov winning via a controversial submission. Evidently, Gugov’s supporters didn’t agree with the verdict.

Moments after the referee raised Alikbekov’s hand to signify the victory, a swarm of fans stormed the cage, attacking the ref. Several others then joined the fracas attempting to defuse the situation.

This is far from the first brawl we’ve seen at an MMA event—who could forget the end of the infamous UFC 229 card? The frequency of these issues certainly didn’t deaden the disappointed of ACA Young Eagles President Ruslan Kahmzaev, however.

“I was welcoming guests and didn’t watch the fight,” Kahmzaev told RT Sport (via Bloody Elbow). “A refereeing error might have occurred, but it should have been challenged calmly. We have specially appointed people who can review the referee’s actions. We don’t need obnoxious behavior here.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/12/2020.