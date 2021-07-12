What’s next for Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor after UFC 264?

The UFC was back in front of a full capacity crowd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC 264. In the main event, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor had their highly-anticipated trilogy match.

Heading into the fight, many were torn on who would win, and early on McGregor had success with his kicks. Poirier then got him down and landed vicious ground and pound, but with less than a minute left, McGregor got back to his feet. Unfortunately, for the Irishman, when he threw a punch, his leg gave out, he broke his leg, and the fight ended due to doctor stoppage at the end of the first round.

Now, after the unfortunate ending to UFC 264, here’s what I think should be next for Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

Dustin Poirier

Although Poirier is now up 2-1 over McGregor, the rivalry seems far from over. When McGregor was sitting on the Octagon, Poirier walked over and did the bili strut and told the Irishman to shut his b***h a*s up. His wife also gave McGregor the finger after McGregor told Poirier she was in his DMs and his wife is welcome back to his after-party.

After the fight, Poirier made it clear he is open to having the fourth fight which Dana White wants as well, as he believes there wasn’t a clear winner at UFC 264. However, McGregor will be out for a while as he rehabs his leg but for Poirier, the next fight is against Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title.

Poirier passed up on the title fight to get the McGregor trilogy. Now, he will likely face the Brazilian at the end of this year as he looks to finally claim undisputed UFC gold.

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has a long road back. He will likely be out for 8-12 months at least after he had surgery on his leg and will need to go through an intense rehab.

When the Irishman returns, if he does at all, he still has a ton of options. He could very well just do the fourth fight with Poirier even if “The Diamond” is the champ. However, I do think McGregor should take one fight before Poirier to get his feet wet and make sure his leg is 100 percent. That fight should be the Nate Diaz trilogy which will be a massive fight and assuming McGregor wins, the fourth fight against Poirier would happen and could very well be for the belt.

What do you think should be next for Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor after UFC 264?