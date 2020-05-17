Walt Harris releases official statement following disappointing loss to Alistair Overeem

UFC heavyweight contender Walt Harris has released a statement following his second-round TKO loss to Alistair Overeem at UFC Florida.

Harris started off strong in the fight, knocking Overeem down and nearly finishing him off with strikes in the first, before tiring in the second and getting ground-and-pounded for a TKO loss. It was a disappointing loss for Harris considering how well he started off the fight, but considering everything he’s gone through in his personal life in the last year, just stepping into the cage was a victory in itself.

Following the event, Harris took to social media to release a statement to his fans. Here’s what “The Big Ticket” wrote on his Instagram.

First let me thank @alistairovereem for sharing the octagon we me tonight… You’re a class act brother and a legend! Tonight wasn’t my night, but you best believe I will be back better! Thank to everyone for all your love and support can’t say it enough! We learn and grow! Baby girl… daddy loves you and I promise I will keep pushing! #ForeverAniah

Harris and his family suffered a terrible tragedy last fall when his daughter Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped and murdered in his native Alabama. Harris was supposed to fight Overeem last December at UFC Washington, D.C., but due to his personal issues, he understandably withdrew from the bout. Overeem ended up fighting Jairzinho Rozenstruik and suffered a fifth-round knockout.

The UFC was able to re-book Harris against Overeem as the main event of UFC Portland, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the fight to be moved to this card. Had Harris won, it would have been the biggest victory of his career, but Overeem showed his experience and poise in collecting the win. Even though he lost, though, there’s no doubt the family of Harris is proud of him for stepping in there regardless.

What do you think is next for Walt Harris?