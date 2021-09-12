Vitor Belfort challenges Jake Paul following TKO win over Evander Holyfield: “Stop running from me!”

Former UFC champion Vitor Belfort returned to the square circle this evening for a heavyweight bout with boxing legend Evander Holyfield.

Belfort (2-0 Boxing) was initially slated to square off with Oscar De La Hoya at tonight’s “Triller: Legends 2” event. However, ‘The Golden Boy’ was forced to withdraw from the contest due to injury. With that, 58-year-old Evander Holyfield stepped in on short-notice to fill the void.

Holyfield was returning to combat sports for the first time since 2011, when he scored a TKO victory over Brian Nielsen. The boxing icon, who is the only four-time world heavyweight champion, had entered tonight’s contest sporting a 44-10-2 record a professional.

As for Vitor Belfort, ‘The Phenom’ was returning to action for first time since 2018 this evening. In his most previous effort at UFC 224, ‘The Phenom’ wound up suffering a knockout loss to Lyoto Machida.

Tonight’s Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort bout proved to be a a short and very one-sided contest. The former UFC champion came out aggressively and did not stop throwing big punches until the referee stepped in to mercifully save Holyfield from further damage.

Official Result: Vitor Belfort def. Evander Holyfield via TKO at 1:49 of Round 1

Shortly after earning his first boxing victory in over fifteen years, Belfort took the microphone where he proceeded to issue the following challenge to Jake Paul.

“There’s this kid, and we’ve got $25 million dollars. The winner take all! Let’s go! Hey Jake Paul, stop running from me man. I’m going to teach you a lesson. You can be my kid. You’re going to come meet Daddy over here at Triller. Stop running! You’re a little bitch!”

Check out Vitor Belfort’s intense callout of Jake Paul below courtesy of FITE TV: