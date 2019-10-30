VIDEO | Yair Rodriguez challenges Conor McGregor

Yair Rodriguez got creative during his latest fighter callout. The rising featherweight contender recorded a video lighting a “St. McGregor” candle to propose a “miracle” Mexico vs Ireland fight with Conor McGregor.

See it below:

" St. McGregor " @thenotoriousmma make me the miracle.

.

The miracle of facing the biggest fans in this world. Mexico 🇲🇽 vs Ireland 🇮🇪 “San McGregor” @thenotoriousmma hazme el milagro. El milagro de enfrentar a los más grandes fans de este mundo. Mexico 🇲🇽 vs Irlanda 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/CWpvp1AV0F — Yair Rodriguez (@panteraufc) October 30, 2019

“’St. McGregor’ @thenotoriousmma make me the miracle. The miracle of facing the biggest fans in this world. Mexico vs Ireland.” – Yair Rodriguez.

Rodriguez only has one loss under the UFC banner and that was to UFC veteran Frankie Edgar in 2017. His last fight was against Jeremy Stephens this month. The pair first collided at UFC Mexico City in September. Much to the frustration of fans and the fighters, Rodriguez delivered an accidental eye poke that forced an early finish and no contest ruling.

As a result, the pair rematched at UFC Boston. ‘El Pantera’ took home the unanimous decision victory and is now looking for a title shot or fight against top-ranked UFC contender.

“My respects for this warrior (Stephens) who despite all that happened before this fight at the end, showed respect and that this is only part of the ‘business’ business,” Rodriguez said on Instagram after beating Stephens.

“I only seek to face the best of the best in the division and I hope that UFC after nine fights for them, within which eight are victories, seven bonuses for fights and performances of the night, give me the opportunity to fight soon for a world title.”

The current featherweight champion has committed to a title defence against No. 1 contender, Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245 in December.

Conor McGregor is the former featherweight and lightweight champion. He last fought Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in 2018. He lost but is expected to return to the Octagon at the beginning of 2020. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has hinted that contract negotiations are underway, but no official opponent for McGregor has been confirmed.

Yair Rodriguez will probably need to get a few more wins to his name and consider moving up to lightweight if he hopes to face Conor McGregor. But for now, the Mexican fighter can pray to his ‘St. McGregor’ candle and hope for a miracle to happen.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/30/2019.