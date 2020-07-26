Video | Robert Whittaker reacts to news that Darren Till may require knee surgery

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker slugged it out with Darren Till for twenty-five straight minutes in tonight’s UFC Fight Island 3 main event.

The contest marked Whittaker’s first since surrendering his middleweight title to Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 this past October. Despite the lengthy layoff, ‘The Reaper’ proved to be as durable as ever in tonight’s event headliner.

Robert Whittaker was dropped by a standing elbow from Till in the very first round, but wound up storming back in round two even up the scorecards. After closely contested rounds three and four, many fans and analysts had the fight all square heading into the fifth and final round. In the final five minutes the Aussie was able to land a pair of late takedowns which seemingly swayed the judges in his favor.

In the end, Robert Whittaker defeated Darren Till by unanimous decision 48-47 on all three judges scorecards.

With the victory, ‘The Reaper’ has now won ten of his past eleven contests, with his lone loss in that time coming to the aforementioned Israel Adesanya.

Whittaker joined reporters at tonight’s UFC Fight Island 3 post-fight press conference where he learned the news that Darren Till suffered a knee injury due to one of his strikes and likely requires knee surgery (via @Caposa on Twitter).

Whittaker finds out Till may need knee surgery pic.twitter.com/bEtSGiTleE — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 26, 2020

“No… Like how?” Robert Whittaker responded when asked if he knew that he hurt Till’s knee in round two. “Like with what? What did I do?”

The reporter responded by stating that Whittaker had stomped on his knee.

“The stomp? Ohhh…” Whittaker responded.

The reporter replied “Yes, he said he heard it pop right away.”

“Ahhh,” Robert Whittaker responded with a smile. “I’m going to stomp more often haha. I want soccer kicks back.”

