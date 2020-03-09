VIDEO | Official promo released for UFC 249: Khabib vs Ferguson

UFC 249: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson is just around the corner. To mark the occasion, the organization has released a brand new official promo video.

“It’s the most anticipated fight in UFC history,” is the tagline used to describe the lightweight bout that will headline UFC 249 on April 18 in Brooklyn. It features the undisputed lightweight champion against the division’s top-ranked contender. Their scheduled matchup has fallen through four times previously for a number of reasons. Both fighters previously withdrew but are ready to make up for it in a fifth and final attempt at the match-up.

The new UFC 249 promo opens with a montage of Nurmagomedov’s dominant performances. “The Eagle” goes onto describe why he has to beat Tony Ferguson.

“I am undefeated, undisputed lightweight champion, 28-0. I dominate every single opponent. Noone [is] even close. I am on a different level and everybody knows. But even if I beat [Al] Iaquinta, Conor [McGregor], [Dustin] Poirier. For my legacy, I have to beat Tony Ferguson.”

With darkly-lit staredowns from Nurmagomedov and Ferguson, combined with slow-motion footage and dramatic music, the UFC 249 promo video contains all the tropes a James Bond trailer. It is certainly a worthy way of hyping up the most anticipated matchup in UFC History.

With just a month to go, let’s pray that Khabib Nurmagomedov makes weight and no last-minute hospital trips for “El Cucuy.” Let’s also give a second prayer that the looming threat of the coronavirus doesn’t cause any major shakeups for the UFC 249 fight card.

Watch the official promo video for the EPSN + PPV event at the top of this post.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/9/2020.