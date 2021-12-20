Video | Nate Diaz involved in scuffle at ‘Paul vs. Woodley 2’ event

UFC star Nate Diaz was involved in a brief scuffle at last night’s ‘Paul vs. Woodley 2’ event in Tampa, Florida.

Diaz (20-13 MMA) was in attendance yesterday evening at Amalie Arena to watch his training partner Chris Avila earn a majority decision win over Anthony Taylor.

At some point during the event, Nate Diaz was captured walking down the seating entrance path where he faked throwing a punch at a individual, resulting in the man throwing his beer.

Check out the TikTok footage below courtesy of Drake Riggs on Twitter:

Curious to know what incited these Nate Diaz shenanigans last night 🍻 pic.twitter.com/3jqYTHd8xE — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) December 19, 2021

Nate Diaz has not competed since June’s UFC 263 event, where despite mounting a late comeback – he ultimately suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Leon Edwards.

Diaz is currently on the last fight of his existing UFC contract and has made it clear that he has no interest in having his last bout come against “rookie” Khamzat Chimaev.

One fight that is in the cards for ‘The Stockton Slugger’ is a grudge match with Dustin Poirier.

Poirier (28-7 MMA) most recently competed at last weekend’s UFC 269 event, where he once again fell short in his bid to become the promotions undisputed lightweight world champion, suffering a submission loss to Charles Oliveira.

‘The Diamond’ recently appeared on The MMA Hour where he said that Nate Diaz was the one fight left that would get him excited.

“When I’ve been laying down thinking about fights, nothing gets me excited — unless Nate Diaz wants to fight,” Poirier said. “If he wants to fight, that gets me excited. But all these other guys like even the new guys, and whoever it is, maybe a name will [get me excited] whenever I hear it, but nothing [right now].”

UFC President Dana White has also expressed interest in rebooking a fight between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier but nothing has been made official as of this time.

Who would you like to see Nate fight next?