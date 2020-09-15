Video | Khamzat Chimaev helps homeless man in Las Vegas

Red-hot UFC prospect Khamzat Chimaev showed his charitable side ahead of his fight with Gerald Meerschaert this Saturday in Las Vegas.

In the lead-up to his fight with Meerschaert, Chimaev encountered a homeless man on the streets of Vegas, and ended up buying him a meal from McDonalds. See it below (via MMA Nytt):

While Chimaev currently has his hands full with his upcoming fight with Meerschaert, which will be contested in the middleweight division on the UFC Vegas 11 main card this Saturday, he’s already been linked to a fight with long-time UFC welterweight contender Demian Maia later this fall. It’s pretty unprecedented for a fighter to be scheduled for two fights at once, but that just goes to show how much faith the UFC has in Chimaev.

“The thing is, the guy wants to keep fighting,” UFC President Dana White said after a recent episode of Contender Series, discussing his plans to double-book Chimaev. “He wants all these fights back-to-back. It’s no disrespect to his opponent. He’s either going to win or lose. That has nothing to do with us, that’s up to them. But to do that, for him to fight two fights in a row, you have to book him. And for a guy like him — I would never do that for someone else. I would be like, ‘Relax, let’s see if you get through this fight.’ But what I’ve seen from him, I’m willing to do that for him.”

Khamzat Chimaev was the breakout star of the UFC’s four-even stint on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi in July. The Chechen-Swede won two fights in a 10-day span, submitting John Phillips at middleweight and Rhys McKee by TKO at welterweight—both in the first round.

Chimaev is currently a perfect 8-0 as a professional mixed martial artist, and is viewed by many as a future champion at both welterweight and middleweight. In fact, UFC President Dana White recently suggested he might already be ready for a fight with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

“If you ask this kid, he’s ready to fight Usman,” White said on Fight Island. “You know what I mean? Is he ready for Usman? The way he looks, who knows? Maybe.”

